NTMA raises bond deal to €4 billion after strong demand

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) raised a larger-than-expected €4 billion from a bond sale on Thursday, capitalising on strong demand for the new debt.

Sources said that the new bond, which will be due to be redeemed in 2050, attracted about €18 billion of orders. The agency had originally planned to raise €3 billion from the transaction, sources said earlier this week.

The NTMA is taking advantage of a rally in European bonds so far this year, as a raft of weak economic data has fuelled speculation the European Central Bank (ECB) will have to keep its main rate at zero for longer than anticipated, to launch the multi-billion-euro debt sale through a syndicate of banks.

Thursday’s transaction means that the NTMA has so far raised about €9.55 billion through the sale of long-term bonds this year, out of a target of between €14 billion and €18 billion for 2019 as a whole. Most of the debt is being raised to finance the repayment of maturing bonds in the coming years.

Spanish bonds

A Spanish bond sale also attracted significant demand, underlining how both countries are moving away from the “periphery”, a phrase used to describe lower-rated and more volatile euro zone bond markets.

Spain sold €4.08 billion of debt of varying maturities including an October 2048 line.

Separately, the market interest rate, or yield, on Irish 10-year bonds hit its lowest since December 2017 at 0.491 percent while Spanish 10-year yields were near a 2-1/2 year low at 0.946 percent.

– Additional reporting: Reuters