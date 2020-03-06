Nikkei falls to six month low as coronavirus spreads further

Japanese shares dropped to a six-month low on Friday, racking up their fourth consecutive week of decline, as worries deepened over the economic damage from the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly at home and abroad.

The Nikkei share average dropped 2.72 per cent to 20,749.75 the lowest close since September 4th. The broader Topix lost 2.92 per cent to 1,471.46, the lowest finish since January last year.

With investors selling a broad range of shares, 97 per cent of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board were in the red, as the epidemic spread further in Europe and the United States, while Japan struggled to curb cases at home.

Even rising speculation of more monetary easing around the world this month, including in Japan and the United States, has so far failed to lift the mood.

“The Fed’s fast responses will be applauded in the long run. But in the near term, even if it cuts rates, it won’t stop the virus. Markets are hoping for more measures such as tax cuts and steps to support funding for cash-strapped firms,” said Kazushige Kaida, head of foreign exchange at State Street Bank in Tokyo.

Oil slid 1 per cent on Friday as worries about global oil demand and economic growth slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak were heightened by concern over non-OPEC crude producers not yet having agreed to cut output further to support prices.

Brent crude fell 49 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $49.50 per barrel by 7.35am, while US West Texas Intermediate was down 46 cents, or 1 per cent, at $45.44 per barrel.

SoftBank Group, which owns highly-leveraged tech start-up Vision Fund, lost 6.1 per cent.

Tourism stocks took a hit after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a two-week quarantine for visitors from China and South Korea.

HIS dropped 6.3 per cent, AirTrip fell 8.2 per cent, and KNT-CT Holdings shed 3.8 per cent.

Domestic demand-oriented shares that have attracted investors with relatively robust earnings prospects succumbed to profit-taking.

Central Japan Railway fell 4.5 per cent and Recruit Holdings 3.3 per cent.

Exporters were dented as the yen strengthened to a six-month high.

Honda Motor lost 4.3 per cent and Toyota Motor was down 3.1 per cent. Komatsu lost 3.6 per cent while Canon dropped 3.5 per cent.

The financial sector was hurt by plunging US bond yields, which are an important source of interest income amid negative interest rates at home.

MUFG, SMFG and Mizuho Holding fell 3.7 per cent, 4.0 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield sank to a record low of 0.808 per cent.

Internet firm Rakuten lost 6.0 per cent after it abandoned a plan to impose free shipping for all retailers that use its e-commerce site.

Japan’s fair competition watchdog has recommended a court order on the company to halt the plan following complaints the firm is abusing its dominant position.

Bucking the trend, Seven & i Holdings rose 5.9 per cent after the retailer dropped a bid for Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Speedway gas stations in the US after balking at the price, as the market was concerned that the purchase would be costly. – Reuters