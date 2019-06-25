Middle East sanctions trouble stock markets

Irish shares outperformed European peers on Tuesday as markets were hit by trade jitters and rising tensions over Middle East sanctions.

In the US, investors focused on speeches by Federal Reserve officials for clues on monetary policy while in the UK, the FTSE 100 eked out modest gains on the back of strength in mining companies and oil stocks.

Dublin

The Iseq all-share index improved 0.65 per cent on Tuesday buoyed by strong moves in banks and property names.

But it was Smurfit Kappa which lead the gainers on the smaller Iseq 20 index. The company posted a 3.88 per cent rise in its share price to €26.75.

While Bank of Ireland rose 2.94 per cent to €4.55, its rival AIB was among the losers, falling 1.09 per cent to €3.45. That list was led by Dalata, which dropped 3.69 per cent to €4.70.

Green Reit, the property company up for sale, saw an unusually high trading volume on the day, with about 12.9 million share changing hands. The company rose 0.67 per cent to €1.80.

Residential housebuilder Glenveagh Properties also posted a decent trading volume. But the 3.9 million shares traded led it 1.54 per cent lower to €0.70 a share.

London

The FTSE 100 erased earlier losses to edge 0.1 per cent higher, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.1 per cent.

Shares of heavyweight miners rose after a strike at a major mine in top copper producer Chile highlighted supply constraints, while oil companies advanced in anticipation of a bullish reading of US crude stock data.

Sales at British supermarket chains fell during the 12 weeks to June 16th, losing further ground to discounters Aldi and Lidl, industry data showed, leading shares of Tesco and Morrisons 1 per cent lower.

On the mid-cap index, Petrofac tumbled 6.5 per cent after the oilfield services provider, dogged by legal challenges over the last two years, said its business was hit by challenges in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Rail operator Stagecoach gave up 6.6 per cent ahead of its annual results on Wednesday.

Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dipped 0.1 per cent in thin trade with most of the Europe’s country indexes in the red.

Losses on the index stemmed mainly from the retail, auto and banking sectors. Renault shares slipped 2 per cent. Nissan Motor smashed hopes for a quick fix to strained relations with Renault, saying inequality between the partners could unravel their two-decade-old automaking alliance.

Shares of France’s Carrefour retreated a day after it became the latest Western retailer to retreat from the Chinese market. Rating agency Fitch downgraded the stock to BBB from BBB+ after the announcement.

The technology sector was up 0.4 per cent on the back of Capgemini’s purchase of smaller rival Altran for €3.6 billion. “We think the deal makes strategic sense, helping Capgemini to capitalize on the digital transformation of industrial companies,” analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a note. Capgemini rose 8.4 per cent while Altran surged 21.2 per cent to reflect the selling price and posted its biggest intraday gain in 16 years.

New York

The banking sector, which tends to take a hit from a low interest rate environment, was down 0.83 per cent, while the financial sector dropped 0.5 per cent.

The prospect of more monetary stimulus for the economy has helped Wall Street’s main indexes rise a least 6.5 per cent this month, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high last week.

The communication services sector fell 1.35 per cent and the technology sector 0.72 per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.

A multibillion dollar deal helped the healthcare sector stay afloat. AbbVie said it would buy Botox-maker Allergan for about $63 billion. Allergan surged 26.5 per cent, while shares of AbbVie tumbled 14.9 per cent.

– Additional reporting: Reuters