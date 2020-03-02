Markets rebound amid hopes of stimulus to combat coronavirus impact

European shares steadied on Monday after their worst weekly showing since the 2008 financial crisis, on rising hopes that major central banks will step in to counter the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.8 per cent in early morning trading after a 12 per cent slump last week,

Investors are betting the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points as early as March, while the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates by a 10 basis point (bps) at the April meeting.

In Dublin, the Iseq index was up 1.43 per cent while in London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.7 per cent and the mid-cap index was up 2 per cent.

Further afield, Japan’s Nikkei, which opened 1.3 per cent lower at a six month trough, climbed 0.95 per cent. China’s blue-chip index CSI 300 index gained 3.3 per cent.

Among the top gainers in Europe were telecoms equipment maker Nokia , up 4.6 per cent after saying long-time chief executiveRajeev Suri will step down in September. Final readings of manufacturing activity in Europe for February are due later in the day.

Bond yields up

Most euro zone government bond yields edged up from multi-month lows on Monday, as growing expectations that central banks will protect their economies from the coronavirus outbreak curbed the rush to safe-haven assets for now.

Yields on 10-year German bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, last week tumbled 18 basis points in their biggest weekly drop since 2012 as coronavirus panic swept through markets.

Central bank comments helped restore some calm as the week began. European shares opened higher and yields on higher-rated euro zone bonds rose 1 to 2 bps.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the Fed would “act as appropriate” to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, though he said the economy remains in good shape overall.

On Monday, Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the BOJ would take necessary steps to stabilise financial markets.

The European Central Bank is prepared to support the economy if needed in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, although more action is not yet needed, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last up just 1 basis point (bps) on the day at -0.60, just above a five-month low of around -0.63 per cent hit on Friday.

Italian bond yields , which jumped last week as Italy grappled with coronavirus, were lower. The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields was also down from last week’s highs, trading at around 168 bps.