Markets gain as Covid-19 vaccine progress lifts investors’ spirits

World stock markets rose on Monday on encouraging signs of progress in developing a Covid-19 vaccine, while several multibillion-dollar deals also helped lift the spirit of investors after last week’s downdraft.

DUBLIN

The Iseq all-share index gained 0.48 per cent on Monday in the absence of news specific to the Dublin-based market.

While there were no standout gainers or losers on the day, Ryanair was among those stocks which rose. Shares in the budget airline closed 1.68 per cent higher at €12.11.

Banks traded marginally lower on the day, with Bank of Ireland leading the downward charge. The bank slipped 0.71 per cent to €1.81 while AIB dropped 0.29 per cent to €1.01.

Property names outperformed the general market on the day. Cairn Homes was amongst gainers, rising 2.11 per cent to €0.77. Fellow housebuilder Glenveagh Properties gained 1.4 per cent to close at €0.73. And residential landlord Ires Reit rose 1.76 per cent to €1.38.

Greencoat Renewables shed 1.68 per cent of its value to close at €1.17. The company said that total income and gains were €21.8 million for the six months to the end of June, up from €20.2 million, while operating profit was €16.6 million, down slightly from €16.8 million.

LONDON

The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.1 per cent, with oil and gas major BP weighing the most after it forecast declining fossil fuel demand due to climate policies and the coronavirus pandemic.

The mid-cap index added 0.7 per cent, with G4S surging to a near seven-month high after it rejected a £2.95 billion offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld, saying it was “highly opportunistic”.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca fell slightly, despite resuming British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, which is one of the most advanced in development.

British recruiting company SThree Plc rose 1.4 per cent as it said its underlying sequential performance had been improving since the first half of the year.

EUROPE

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.2 per cent higher after rising as much as 0.8 per cent earlier in the session.

Much of those gains were lost as oil majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell dropped after major industry figures said damage to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic will hollow out demand for oil more than previously thought.

Battered travel and leisure stocks led the gains in Europe, with Aer Lingus-owner IAG jumping 4.4 per cent, and easyJet and Lufthansa rising nearly 2 per cent.

Europe’s tech sector rose 0.9 per cent, with chipmakers STMicroelectronics, AMS and ASM International up between 0.9 per cent and 3.7 per cent.

Exchange operators were caught in a bidding war, with France’s Euronext and Deutsche Boerse down 2.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent after sources told Reuters that Switzerland’s Six made the highest bid in the battle for Borsa Italiana.

NEW YORK

Nvidia jumped 5.7 per cent on plans to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp for as much as $40 billion, in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape.

Oracle surged 5.1 per cent as the cloud services company said it would team up with China’s ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

Apple, Facebook. com and Google-parent Alphabet rose between 1.6 per cent and 2 per cent. Tesla shares rebounded 8.4 per cent, almost making up for all of its losses from last week.

Pfizer gained 3.3 per cent after the drugmaker and German biotech company BioNTech proposed to expand their Phase 3 pivotal Covid-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants.

Immunomedics shares more than doubled on Gilead Sciences’ $21 billion buyout deal, which is a steep premium to the biotech company’s closing price on Friday.

– Additional reporting: Reuters