Markets cautiously optimistic on US Fed policy hopes

European shares rose cautiously on Wednesday with gains in most sectors lifting the market amid speculation the US Federal Reserve will signal a dovish stance towards monetary policy. The Iseq in Dublin was up 0.4 per cent on moderate trading levels.

Dublin

Bank of Ireland finished up 3.1 per cent at €5.16, on general optimism throughout the European banking sector on hopes that the financial system would be shored up by the prospects of economic calm in Italy.

Dalata Hotel Group rose 5.5 per cent to €4.78, after data emerged showing strong growth in the Dublin hotel sector was undiminished by an increase in capacity.

Financial group IFG slipped 3.2 per cent to €1.50 after Goodbody adjusted its forecasts for the company.

London

The FTSE 100 closed 1 per cent higher and the FTSE 250 added 0.6 per cent. The biggest winner was GlaxoSmithKline, which was up 3.8 per cent after it announced a joint venture with Pfizer’s consumer health division and said it planned to split into two businesses – one for prescription drugs and vaccines, the other for over-the-counter products.

Copper rose on hopes the US central bank would slow the pace of interest rate rises, leading to miners Rio Tinto, Glencore, BHP and Anglo American rising more than 2 per cent.

Just Eat rose 1.9 per cent as Liberum analysts expressed confidence in the takeaway group’s strategy and said a takeover or a go-private deal could be on the cards after calls by a shareholder this week for asset sales.

Europe

Worries about slowing growth in China and Europe were exposed by the decision of FedEx to slash its 2019 forecast. The move sent jitters across European package delivery companies with Deutsche Post shares sliding 4.2 per cent and Royal Mail in the UK retreating 2.4 per cent.

Italian banks jumped 2.1 per cent after the European Commission reached a deal with Italy over its 2019 budget, avoiding disciplinary steps against Rome and ending months of verbal sparring. As a result, the Milan bourse led European stocks markets with a 1.6 per cent rise. There were more limited gains for Paris and Frankfurt which gained 0.5 and 0.2 per cent respectively.

There was also bad news for euro zone banks which have lost close to a third of their market value so far in 2018. Shares in French bank Natixis sank 6.3 per cent after it booked €260 million of losses and provisions on Asian derivatives. Austrian lenders Erste Bank and Raiffeisen Bank fell 6.7 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively as analysts argued their earnings would take a hit, as Romania announced plans to introduce new taxes on banking.

New York

US stocks rose more than 1 per cent to session highs on Wednesday, ahead of a much-awaited Federal Reserve announcement that investors hope will point to a more moderate pace of future interest rate hikes and spark a year-end rally.

The S&P financials index, the worst performing among the 11 S&P sectors this month, rose 1.5 per cent, with rate-sensitive banks also gaining 1.5 per cent. The technology sector, down for the fourth month in a row after leading a rally earlier in the year, rose 1.2 per cent and gave the biggest boost to the markets.

Microsoft’s 2.4 per cent gain gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The biggest drag on the two indexes was Facebook’s 3.6 per cent slide. The fall came after the New York Times reported that Facebook allowed some companies far greater access to data than disclosed. The company said the access was provided only after user permission.

FedEx, seen as a bellwether for the US economy, sank 8.9 per cent, on course for its biggest one-day drop in 10 years, after slashing its 2019 forecast blaming an economic slowdown. Micron Technology fell 2.4 per cent after giving a tepid forecast that exacerbated fears that the chip boom was fizzling out.

(Additional reporting: Reuters)