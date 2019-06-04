Malin and Hostelworld slide as fund shuts gates on cash-ins

One of the UK’s best-known fund managers, Neil Woodford, has moved to block investors taking money out of his flagship fund, sending his holdings, including Dublin-listed Malin and Hostelworld, down sharply on Tuesday.

The investment manager said late on Monday that dealings in Woodford’s equity income fund had been suspended for up to 28 days, after experiencing “increased level of redemptions”.

The move was intended to protect investors and give the firm time to sell off investments, including in private companies. Investments in unlisted securities are unusual for a mutual fund.

The suspension only relates to the single fund.

For many investors, the freeze will bring back unpleasant memories of the turmoil that followed the 2008 financial crisis, when some managers resorted to such extreme measures to safeguard holdings.

Shares in Malin, which is 23 per cent owned by Woodford’s fund, slid by 6.8 per cent to €4.66 on Tuesday, while Hostelworld, in which the UK firm halved its stake last November to below 5 per cent, dropped 7 per cent to €2.47.

The latest events are a dramatic turn for Mr Woodford, who built his reputation into a cult following by calling major swings in technology, tobacco and other stocks over decades at Invesco Perpetual, and once managed the UK’s largest equity fund. He launched his own vehicle in 2014 and got it off to a strong start before stumbling.

The flagship fund fell 18 per cent in the past year and is down 6 per cent over three years, putting Mr Woodford near the bottom of his peer group. The fund is down 7 per cent year-to-date, while the FTSE All-Share Index has advanced. – Additional reporting, Bloomberg