Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs

Malaysian prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, alleging the Wall Street investment bank committed “gross violations” of securities laws in its dealings with the country’s scandal-wracked state investment fund 1MDB.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Malaysian attorney-general’s office said it would seek criminal fines worth more than $3bn and prison terms against those responsible.

The charges accuse Goldman bankers of bribing Malaysian officials to secure involvement in the auction of $6.5 billion (€5.76 billion)in bonds for 1MDB in 2012 and 2013.

Rates

Tommy Thomas, Malaysia’s attorney-general, alleged in a statement that Goldman received $600 million in fees for its role, a total that was “several times higher than the prevailing market rates and industry norms”.

Malaysian authorities claim $2.7 billionn from the bond sale was “dishonestly misappropriate[d]” as part of the widening scandal, which has led to charges against former prime minister Najib Razak, founder of 1MDB. All told, law enforcement from multiple countries, including the US justice department, allege as much as $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the investment fund.

A Goldman spokesperson said the bank disputed the allegations and would defend itself against the accusations.

“We believe these charges are misdirected, will vigorously defend them and look forward to the opportunity to present our case,” the spokesperson said. “The firm continues to co-operate with all authorities investigating these matters.”

Mr Thomas said he was filing charges against subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs and former bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng Chong Hwa, who he described as the Goldman’s “key employees” in connection with their handling of three bonds.

Malaysia also filed charges against Low Taek Jho, the fugitive Malaysian businessman also known as Jho Low who is being sought by Malaysian, Singaporean and other authorities in connection with 1MDB, and Jasmine Loo Ai, the fund’s former general counsel.

The Malaysian allegations closely mirror similar allegations filed by US prosecutors last month, which also charge Mr Ng and Mr Leissner for their role in the bond offerings. The US charges indicated Mr Leissner may be co-operating with authorities.

Malaysia said the offering circulars and private placement memorandum issued by Goldman for the three bonds contained statements which were “false, misleading, or from which there were material omissions” because they said proceeds of the bonds would be used for legitimate purposes.

“Offering circulars and private placement memorandum are serious documents, intended to be relied on, and, in fact, were relied on, by purchasers of the bonds,” it said.

Funds

Malaysia said the accused structured the bond issues for “ostensibly legitimate purposes when they knew that the proceeds thereof would be misappropriated and fraudulently diverted”.

“In addition to personally receiving part of the misappropriated bond funds, those employees and directors of Goldman Sachs received large bonuses and enhanced career prospects at Goldman Sachs and in the investment banking industry generally,” the attorney-general’s office alleged.

The nation’s new government has come down hard on Goldman for its role in the 1MDB affair. Anwar Ibrahim, the country’s likely future prime minister, described the bank’s involvement in raising money for the fund as “disgusting” in an interview last month, and said that Goldman should return “significantly more” than the $600m it was paid for the three bond issues.

The Malaysian allegations closely mirror similar allegations filed by US prosecutors last month, which also charge Mr Ng and Mr Leissner for their role in the bond offering. The US charges indicated Mr Leissner may be co-operating with authorities.

Fees

Malaysian authorities said they would seek fines “well in excess” of the underwriting fees and $2.7 billion they allege were embezzled from the funds raised.

“Malaysia considers the allegations in the charges against the accused to be grave violations of our securities laws, and to reflect their severity, prosecutors will seek criminal fines against the accused well in excess of the $2.7bn misappropriated from the bonds proceeds and $600m in fees received by Goldman Sachs, and each of the individual accused: the maximum term of imprisonment being 10 years,” Mr Thomas said.

“Their fraud goes to the heart of our capital markets, and if no criminal proceedings are instituted against the accused, their undermining of our financial system and market integrity will go unpunished.”

“Having held themselves out as the pre-eminent global adviser / arranger for bonds, the highest standards are expected of Goldman Sachs. They have fallen far short of any standard. In consequence, they have to be held accountable.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018