Kenmare boss pay falls on currency shifts

The managing director of mining group Kenmare Resources saw his remuneration fall last year by 12.5 per cent to $1.4 million (€1.29 million) as a result of movements in currency markets.

Michael Carvill’s total package included a base salary of $616,000 and a cash bonus of $291,000, both of which fell due to the fact he is paid in euro but the company reports in dollars.

Finance director Tony McCluskey also saw his package fall from $1.09 million to $963,000, again due to currency fluctuations.

Chairman Steven McTiernan saw his salary fall from $224,000 to $213,000.

From its Mozambique mine, Kenmare produces titanium minerals such as Ilmenite and Rutile which are used to produce titanium dioxide pigment. This, in turn, is used to manufacture paints, plastics, paper, cosmetics, food additives, ceramics and textiles.

In the past year, the company announced and paid its maiden dividend and completed a major refinancing. It also completed two of three major capital projects, the third of which is underway.