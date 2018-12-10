Iseq slumps to lowest since Brexit referendum as key vote delayed

Dublin’s Iseq index slid to its lowest level since immediately after the Brexit referendum on Monday, as fears mounted over the prospect of the United Kingdom crashing out of the European Union without a deal after the country’s prime minister, Theresa May, delayed a key parliamentary vote.

Wider European markets were also rattled by growing political unrest in France, following a fourth weekend of anti-government protests and violence on the streets of Paris and other major cities, as well as concerns over global growth and US-Chinese trade tensions.

DUBLIN

The Iseq index fell by 2.5 per cent to 5,409.17, its lowest closing level since UK voters decided in June 2016 to quit the EU. All told, some €5.2 billion has been wiped off the Irish market over the past five sessions.

Brexit-sensitive stocks were out of sorts as sterling fell as much as 1.6 per cent against the euro, to 90.87p. Ryanair fell 5.2 per cent to €10.56, while Paddy Power Betfair dropped 4.2 per cent to €69.35, and Irish Continental Group lost 3.2 per cent to €4.32.

Dalata Hotel Group declined by 2.2 per cent to €4.31, even though analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald said that the stock was already pricing in a lot of bad news. “Although Dalata Hotel group generates 20 per cent of revenue from the UK and management’s growth plan is UK focused, the company still generates a significant amount of cash flow from its core Irish business,” they said.

LONDON

Some internationally exposed stocks such as British American Tobacco and GlaxoSmithKline were lifted by sterling weakness but their gains were more than offset by a broad sell-off led by companies more exposed to the domestic economy.

Financials were the biggest drag on the FTSE with domestically focused banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds falling 2.1 and 3 per cent respectively.

Housebuilders, which are also highly sensitive to Brexit developments, were down sharply as tension built and analysts at Peel Hunt cut their ratings and price targets.

Shares in Berkeley Group, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments fell between 3.5 and 5.1 per cent.

Centrica fell 4.6 per cent, with it partly hurt by a Sunday Telegraph report that the owner of Britain’s largest energy supplier British Gas could struggle to pay dividends.

Interserve plunged 53 per cent to fresh record lows after the embattled UK outsourcer announced a rescue plan that envisaged converting much of its debt into new shares, potentially handing control of the company to its creditors.

EUROPE

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended the session down 1.8 per cent at a new two-year low.

All European bourses took strong hits with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 down 1.5 per cent.

“France, Brexit UK, Italy, even Germany soon-under-new-leadership – there is no political visibility in Europe, ” Kepler Cheuvreux strategist Christopher Potts wrote in a report published ahead of the Brexit vote being postponed. “For international investors European equity has become virtually un-investable, unless and until it becomes extremely cheap.”

Adding to the gloom, oil stocks fell 2.4 per cent, erasing their 2018 gains. Shares in BASF fell 3.8 per cent after the German chemicals firm slashed its forecast for 2018 profits on Friday.

Autos stocks, which are seen as most exposed to international trade tensions, were the worst performing sector with a 2.8 per cent fall.

NEW YORK

The S&P 500 fell to an eight-month low on Monday morning as Apple, as well as financial and healthcare sectors led losses on mounting worries over global growth, the US-China trade war and uncertainty over Brexit.

By midday, the S&P 500 was down 1.1 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 per cent.

The rate-sensitive bank stocks tumbled 3.22 per cent on worries that Brexit could hamper global growth, giving the Federal Reserve more reason to slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America fell.

Apple dropped after Qualcomm said it had won a preliminary order from a Chinese court banning the import and sale of several iPhone models in China due to patent violations.

– Additional reporting, Reuters, Bloomberg