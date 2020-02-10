Iseq Index opens down 1.4% following general election

Ireland’s benchmark ISEQ Index fell as much as 1.4 per cent at the open on Monday after polls put Sinn Fein in place for a possible role in government.

Banking and property stocks led declines, with Bank of Ireland and AIB falling as much as 7.8 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

Irish Residential Properties Reit slid as much as 8.3 per cent, while Glenveagh Properties Plc fell 7 per cent. Shares of Cairn Homes dropped as much as 3.4 per cent.

Opposition party Fianna Fail is currently projected to get the most seats at 45, with Sinn Fein projected to win 37 and the incumbent Fine Gael 36 – all a long way short of the 80 needed for a majority.

Sinn Fein’s economic policies are more left-wing, including a wealth tax, a freeze on residential rents, a public housing program and lowering the retirement age. – Bloomberg