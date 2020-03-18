Iseq follows Wall Street into the red as investors’ virus fears outweigh stimulus efforts

Irish shares fell continued to fall sharply on Wednesday afternoon as fears over the relentless global spread of the coronavirus overshadowed sweeping stimulus measures announced by governments and central banks to support businesses and contain the economic damage from the pandemic.

By 3pm, the Iseq index was down by 7.5 per cent to 4384.98. The pressure on the Irish index mirrored steep falls in Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked by more than 6 per cent in morning trading. An hour after opening, it was down 6.2 per cent to 19,914 points, on steep falls in blue chip stocks such as Boeing.

So far this year, the Irish index has declined by more than 36 per cent. The index had declined by 3 per cent to 4,590.9 by 8.30am, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.9 per cent, with bourses in London and Germany leading declines.

European equities had closed up more than 2 per cent on Tuesday as Spain announced a bumper stimulus plan to combat the economic shock of the coronavirus, but global equities fell again on Wednesday as concerns over the virus’s impact on corporate finances returned to the forefront.

Ryanair slumped 8.2 per cent earlier as the airline industry continued to make dramatic cuts to services as the coronavirus continued to spread. However it recovered to 2.3 per cent down in the afternoon. Housebuilders were also among the main decliners in Dublin, with Cairn Homes down 9.8 per cent and Glenveagh Properties off 8.4 per cent.

Hostel booking company Hostelworld lost more than half its value, while CRH dropped close to 15 per cent as investors worried about the rising threat of a global recession.

In London, Irish sandwich and prepared meals maker Greencore lost 8.5 per cent in the morning as the company said on Wednesday that it was trading “in line with expectations” but warned that it was too early to say what the impact of the deadly virus will be on its financial year 2020 results.

Safe havens

Most traditional safe-haven assets globally were also under pressure as battered investors looked to unwind their damaged positions, leading to wide discrepancies between various markets.

US stock futures fell, pointing to another slump on Wall Street once trading gets underway on the other side of the Atlantic, a day after the S&P 500 rose 6 per cent and Dow Jones rose 5.2 per cent or 1,049 points.

“A rise of 1,000 points in Dow is something you see only during a financial crisis. It is not a good sign,” said Tomoaki Shishido, senior fixed income strategist at Nomura Securities. “A rise of 100 points would be much better for the economy.”

Big price swings have left market participants nursing losses, making them reluctant to jump back into the market and thereby reducing trading volume.

The increase in Wall Street shares the previous day came as policymakers cobbled together packages to counter the impact of the virus.

The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a $1 trillion stimulus package that could deliver $1,000 cheques to Americans within two weeks to buttress an economy hit by coronavirus while many other governments look to fiscal stimulus.

“That would be bigger than a $787 billion package the Obama administration came up with after the Lehman crisis, so in terms of size it is quite big,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. “Yet stock markets will likely remain capped by worries about the spreading coronavirus.”

Rescue package

Britain unveiled a £330 billion rescue package for businesses threatened with collapse while France is to pump €45 billion of crisis measures into its economy to help companies and workers.

Still, forecasters at banks are projecting a steep economic contraction in at least the second quarter as governments take draconian measures to combat the virus, shutting restaurants, closing schools and calling on people to stay home.

The US Federal Reserve stepped in again on Tuesday to ease funding stress among corporates by reopening its Commercial Paper Funding Facility to underwrite short-term corporate loans.

“While markets react to positive news on stimulus, that doesn’t last long. I think there are a lot of banks and investors whose balance sheet was badly hit and they still have lots of positions to sell,” said Shin-ichiro Kadota, senior currency and rates strategist at Barclays. – Additional reporting: Reuters