Iseq edges higher as European markets welcome ECB emergency move

Irish shares staged a tentative rally on Thursday in line with wider European markets after the European Central Bank unleashed an emergency €750 billion bond-buying programme overnight that should help euro zone government issued fresh debt to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The Iseq index rose 2 per cent to 4,454.6 at 8.45am, having slumped by 8 per cent in the previous session in highly-volatile trading across global financial markets. Still, the Irish benchmark remains 38 per cent lower for the year to date.

The pan-European Stoxxx index edged 1.7 per cent higher on Thursday.

The European Central Bank joined peers in Japan, Australia and the United States in launching a fresh wave of emergency stimulus to help businesses battered by a near halt in economic activity from the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Federal Reserve said it was launching a programme to support money-market mutual funds.

“We are seeing how central banks and governments are making an effort to translate the ‘whatever it takes’ sentence into real measures with effective and convincing steps,” said Juan Luis Garcia Alejo, general director of Andbank Wealth Management Spain. “For investors it’s key that markets stabilize and we get better visibility.”

Although banking and oil and gas stocks rose in early trading across Europe, travel and leisure firms fell on growing concerns of a complete collapse of the sector.

Germany’s Lufthansa said the airline industry may not survive without state aid if the virus outbreak lasted for a long time.

Irish banks were unable to join in the wider rally among European peers, with AIB dipping 3.6 per cent as investors fretted about an expected surge in bad debts, even though sector players hope that payment holidays on offer to borrowers affected by Covid-19 will not lead to loans ultimately going into default. Bank of Ireland fell by 3.3 per cent.

Irish food companies were in demand, with Glanbia up 1.9 per cent and Kerry Group trading 6.9 per cent higher.

Oil rebounded after plunging to the lowest level in 18 years as investors weigh efforts by policy makers across the globe to strengthen economies against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Futures rose as much as 18 per cent in New York, the most since December 2008, following a 24 per cent rout in the previous session. Oil has been hammered by the dual shocks of collapsing demand and an impending supply flood, but prices are getting some relief along with other markets from stimulus measures.

