Iseq and wider European market attempt another rally

Ireland’s Iseq stocks index and the wider European equities market attempted another rebound on Tuesday after slumping in the previous session, as a fresh round of monetary and fiscal stimulus offered some relief even as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly across the globe.

The US Federal Reserve has pledged to buy a potentially unlimited amount of government debt and provide additional lending support to businesses in its latest massive intervention in an economy ravaged by coronavirus.

The Iseq added 3.1 per cent as of 8.25am, but remained 36 per cent down so far this year. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 3 per cent, but still set for its worst month since 1987 as the health crisis threatened to crimp global growth, with some analysts seeing a 24 per cent fall in European gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter.

Although investors have largely shrugged off macroeconomic data so far, all eyes will now be on a flash reading of activity surveys from the euro zone due later in the day for signs of the extent of the economic damage from the outbreak.

Banking stocks, which had been among the worst hit in recent weeks, rallied, with AIB up 12.5 per cent and Bank of Ireland having gained almost 8 per cent in Dublin.

Forecourt retailer Applegreen gained 1.9 per cent and baked goods group Aryzta added 7.4 per cent, as investors shrugged off profit warnings from both on Tuesday as merely confirming the impact of the spread of Covid-19 on business.

European travel and leisure stocks, which have posted some of the heaviest losses this month, were up 2.6 per cent in early trading.

Miners, insurers and oil and gas stocks were the biggest gainers among the major European subsectors, rising between 5 per cent and 6 per cent.

France’s Biomerieux jumped 30 per cent after the healthcare company won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its product aimed at testing for coronavirus. – Additional reporting, Reuters