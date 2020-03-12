Irish shares sharply down as Varadkar unveils restrictions

Irish share remained sharply lower as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced plans to close schools, colleges and cultural facilities to try and slow the spread of coronavirus – bringing the amount wiped off the value of Dublin-listed companies to almost €32 billion in less than three weeks.

The Iseq index plunged as much as 7.6 per cent within an hour of Thursday’s session getting underway, as European stocks plummeted after US president Donald Trump’s speech restricting travel from the region did little to reassure jittery investors seeking a coordinated response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The Irish stocks index moved off its lows as trading continued on Thursday morning and was down 6.3 per cent just after Mr Varadkar made his announcement from Washington. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was off 5.8 per cent.

The Irish market has plunged by 26.6 per cent in less than three weeks, wiping about €31.8 billion off the value of companies listed in Dublin.

Ferry operator Irish Continental Group was down 8.2 per cent at 11.40 am, while Dalata Hotels Group plunged 7.2 per cent.

Building materials giant CRH slid 7.7 per cent, amid growing fears of a global recession. Banking stocks were also among the main decliners.

Bond sale

Meanwhile, the Government sold €1 billion of bonds that are due to mature in 2029 in a scheduled auction on Thursday morning. The debt was priced to carry a market interest rate – or yield – of minus 0.156 per cent.

The negative interest rate reflects an expectation that central banks, including the European Central Bank, which is currently holding a scheduled governing council meeting, will have to take drastic action as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Wall Street shares are on track to fall sharply as US index futures slid.

“Trump undelivered woefully on market expectations and inspired little confidence that the US administration had the situation under control,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “The world is looking for leadership and there doesn’t appear to be any. The ECB is limited in what it can really do.”

European stocks have tumbled 28 per cent since last month’s record high, with the global policy response so far inspiring little confidence that the fallout from the spreading virus will be contained.– Additional reporting: Bloomberg