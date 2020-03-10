Irish shares rally as global markets recover ground

Ireland’s Iseq stock market index rallied on Tuesday, as global equity markets recovered some of the losses sustained in the previous session in the biggest sell-off since the 2008 financial crash.

The Iseq jumped as much as 4.3 per cent, having slumped 6.4 per cent on Monday. However, it subsequently pulled back from its highs to stand 1.8 per cent higher by midafternoon.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index and London’s FTSE 100 also handed back half their earlier gains and were up 1.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent at 2.45pm.

Over on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index was up 3.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq was 2.9 per cent higher and Dow Jones Industrial Average was 2.2 per cent ahead.

Still, analysts cautioned that markets will remain volatile for the foreseeable future as investors keep an eye on the spread of coronavirus, which has prompted fears of a global recession.

The stock market plunge on Monday has also been fuelled as oil prices slumped by over 30 per cent in the sharpest slump since the 1991 Gulf War, as a standoff between Saudia Arabia and Russia over production sparked a price war.

“While things feel like the end-of-days I’d stay risk averse in the near-term, but expect bear market rallies,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group.

Hopes

Sentiment brightened in early Asia trade on growing hopes of a second interest rate cut this month by the US Federal Reserve and reports that the Japanese government was gearing up to spend $4.1 billion more to counter the impact of the virus, which has crushed supply chains and dented business sentiment.

The list of gainers on the Iseq was dominated by stocks that had been worst hit by the previous day’s plunge, with oil explorer Providence Resources up 14 per cent in midafternoon trading. Bank of Ireland was trading 6.3 per cent higher and AIB had risen 4.8 per cent.

Goodbody Stockbrokers economist Dermot O’Leary noted that the Irish Government’s planned €3.1 billion aid package to deal with the virus, announced on Monday, is one of the highest spending initiatives on a per-capita basis internationally.

“The total package of €3.1 billion amounts to almost €630 per person in Ireland. This compares to €148 per person in Germany, €124 in Italy and just €21 in the US,” said Mr O’Leary. “These amounts are likely to change as the crisis develops, but it clearly shows how serious the Irish government is now taking the issue, based upon updated guidance from its health professionals.”

The spending plans will kill off the Government’s previous plan to deliver a 0.7 per cent budget surplus this year, he said. Tax revenues are unlikely to hit the expected €63.5 billion in 2020, contributing to a slip into a budget deficit, he added. – Additional reporting: Agenceies