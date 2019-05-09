Irish and Spanish bond sales could cement move away from periphery

Irish and Spanish borrowing costs were close to record lows on Thursday ahead of planned bond sales that could well cement their move away from the “periphery”, a phrase used to describe the lower-rated and more volatile euro zone bond markets.

Even though political issues are clouding the outlook for both countries, with Brexit hanging over the Republic and Spanish coalition talks rumbling on, both countries’ debt has been in heavy demand in recent weeks.

Benchmark Irish 10-year bond yields were close to their lowest since December 2017 at 0.495 per cent while Spanish 10-year yields were near a 2-1/2 year low at 0.96 per cent.

In addition, analysts expect to see strong demand as both countries prepare to sell long-dated debt later on Thursday; the Republic in the shape of a 30-year syndicated debt issue and Spain with an auction of five-, 10- and 30-year debt.

“Good demand for these sales today confirms the favourable backdrop for issuance and also shows that the Spain and Ireland convergence with the semi-core has come a long way,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. “This is reflected in the improving ratings we have seen.”

Ratings

Indeed, the Republic has had a Single A rating from all three of the main credit ratings agencies for a while now, and Spain has more recently been upgraded into Single A status by two out of the three; S&P Global and Fitch.

This represents an improvement from the days of the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012, when both countries needed euro zone bailouts and Spain teetered on the edge of a junk rating and Ireland dropped into the Triple B ratings bucket.

As a result, an inconclusive Spanish election earlier this month and questions over the Spanish deficit and the separatist issue in Catalonia have not acted as a barrier to investor demand for Spanish government debt. – Reuters