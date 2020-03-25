Irish and European stocks rally fizzles out

A historic rebound in global financial markets lost momentum on Wednesday, showing investors remain nervous even despite the far-reaching efforts of governments and central banks to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bourses across Europe had kicked off the day on a high note after the US Congress struck a deal to provide $2 trillion (€1.8 trillion) in relief to taxpayers and businesses struggling with the impact of the virus, but the rally fizzled before lunch time.

The Iseq was earlier ahead by 5.8 per cent but it had slipped back to almost 0.8 per cent by late morning trading. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was flat on the day, having jumped close to 5 per cent earlier.

The choppy price moves come after the index on Tuesday posted its third-best day on record. Gains in London’s FTSE 100 also petered out to a large extent, leaving the barometer up less than 1 per cent.

On Tuesday night, US shares soared to their biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 11 per cent, as news that the package had been agreed filtered out.

In Dublin, AIB, which fell 24 per cent in a single day last week, rose 14.5 per cent in early trading on Wednesday but by late morning it fell back to 6.8 per cent ahead. Bank of Ireland advanced 6.5 per cent.

Hotel group Dalata added 12.2 per cent to recover some of the ground it lost recently. CRH, which generates most of its earnings in North America, gained 7.6 per cent early in the session but it gave up most of those gains by late morning.

The rally by European stocks since the start of trading on Tuesday still left the market more than 25 per cent from its record high last month in the biggest rout since the financial crisis, with another global recession looming in the face of a collapse in business activity in March.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp had earlier rose 12.6 per cent after saying it would cut 3,000 jobs at its steel unit by 2026, with no forced layoffs until March 31st, 2026, as part of a wage deal struck with powerful labour union IG Metall.

Earlier, Asian shares also gained on the back of the unprecedented US stimulus plan.

“No doubt it’s a positive development that they’ve agreed ... But once it is approved the question is how it is implemented,” said Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management in Sydney.

“It’s good the authorities are going to throw everything at it. But if the virus is not controlled in the US, then they’re going to have to throw another trillion dollars.”

Asia-Pacific

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 3.4 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei surged 6.9 per cent. “Japanese shares have been bolstered by aggressive buying from the Bank of Japan and pension money this week. That has prompted hedge funds to cover their short positions,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. – Additional reporting: Reuters and Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020