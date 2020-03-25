Irish and European stocks extend rally on $2 trillion US stimulus plan

Irish shares and the wider European equities market rallied for a second session on Wednesday as investors backed the kitchen-sink approach that governments globally are taking to ease the economic pain on businesses and households from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, US senators and Trump administration officials agreed on a massive $2 trillion (€1.85 trillion) stimulus package that will still need votes in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The Iseq index rose 5.8 per cent to 5,064.08 at 9am, extending a rally on Tuesday which saw the benchmark surge 6.9 per cent. Still, the Iseq remains almost 30 per cent lower year-to-date.

The pan-European Stox 600 index up about 3 per cent, with energy, industrials, financials and miners leading gains for a second straight day.

Last night, US shares soared to their biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 11 per cent, as news that the package had been agreed filtered out.

In Dublin, AIB, which fell 24 per cent in a single day last week, rose 14.5 per cent in early trading on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland advanced 8.7 per cent.

However, staffing company CPL Resources dropped 9.4 per cent.

Hotel group Dalata added 15.9 per cent to recover some of the ground it lost recently. CRH, which generates most of its earnings in North America, gained 7.6 per cent.

The rally by European stocks since the start of trading on Tuesday has still left the market

more than 25 per cent from its record high last month in the biggest rout since the financial crisis, with another global recession looming in the face of a collapse in business activity in March.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp rose 12.6 per cent after saying it would cut 3,000 jobs at its steel unit by 2026, with no forced layoffs until March 31, 2026, as part of a wage deal struck with powerful labour union IG Metall.

Earlier, Asian shares also gained on the back of the unprecedented US stimulus plan.

“No doubt it’s a positive development that they’ve agreed... But once it is approved the question is how it is implemented,” said Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management in Sydney.

“It’s good the authorities are going to throw everything at it. But if the virus is not controlled in the US, then they’re going to have to throw another trillion dollars.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 3.4 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei surged 6.9 per cent. “Japanese shares have been bolstered by aggressive buying from the Bank of Japan and pension money this week. That has prompted hedge funds to cover their short positions,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

- Additional reporting, Reuters