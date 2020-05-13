Global stocks hit by Covid-19 fears and US-China tension

Global markets fell on Wednesday, under pressure from rising US-China tension and concerns over the timeline for reopening economies during the coronavirus pandemic.

London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.9 per cent in opening trading, as stocks across Europe lost ground. The Stoxx 600 index, which offers a snapshot of the region’s largest companies, was down 1.3 per cent.

Declines

Asian stocks were mixed following a poor showing on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 snapped a six-day run of gains to close 2.1 per cent lower. Futures trade pointed to modest opening losses later in the trading day in New York.

The declines on Wall Street came after Anthony Fauci, one of the most senior members of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, warned that ending lockdowns too early could result in “suffering and death” and delay the eventual economic recovery.

Global equities have rallied through some of the worst economic data in recorded history, as investors welcomed central bank support and focused on the gradual reopening of economies from pandemic-imposed lockdowns.

But the rebound is sensitive to signals that economies might not be able to quickly reopen, and concerns have also been growing over a potential second wave of infections in countries including China and South Korea.

Robert Carnell, head of Asia-Pacific research at ING, said markets had been hit by successive negatives including concerns that the premature reopening of economies still grappling with the pandemic could do more harm than good.

Sentiment

Investor sentiment has also been dented by the re-emergence of trade tension between Washington and Beijing. On Tuesday, Mr Trump ordered the main federal government pension fund not to invest in Chinese companies, citing the risk of “future sanctions” over that country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The fund manages almost $600bn on behalf of federal employees in the US and the White House said investment in Chinese companies would “expose the retirement funds to significant and unnecessary risk”.

The return of trade tensions between the US and China “has implications for growth”, said S&P Global’s chief economist Shaun Roache, although the rating agency said there were still incentives for the two countries to keep their ‘phase one’ trade deal alive for now.

Markets in Asia recovered earlier losses towards the end of the trading day. China’s benchmark CSI 300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks gained 0.2 per cent, while Japan’s Topix index shed 0.1 per cent and Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.1 per cent.

One bright spot in the region was India’s Sensex index, which climbed 1.9 per cent after Narendra Modi, the country’s prime minister, on Tuesday announced a $266 billion (€245 billion) stimulus package to help the country’s economy recover from its coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Debt

The yield on US government debt fell as investors moved into safer assets. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 0.036 per cent to 0.657 per cent.

Sterling was little moved by official data showing the UK economy shrank at the fastest monthly pace on record in March, and was recently flat against the US dollar at $1.2264.

The recent rally in oil prices also fizzled out on Wednesday. US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 1.7 per cent at $25.32 a barrel. A day earlier WTI gained almost 7 per cent after the American Petroleum Institute reported that inventories at the key storage facility of Cushing, Oklahoma, had fallen by more than 2m barrels.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 2.8 per cent to $29.11. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020