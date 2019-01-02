Global shares start 2019 deep in the red

European shares started their first trading day of 2019 deep in negative territory on Wednesday as fears about global growth, trade wars, rising US interest rates and political instability rolled over into the new year.

While sentiment had already been hit by disappointing data from China, fresh surveys showed euro zone manufacturing activity barely expanded at the end of 2018 in a broad-based slowdown. At 0908 GMT, euro zone stocks were retreating 1.6 per cent with steep falls in Paris, down 2.2 per cent and Madrid, down 1.7 per cent. Dublin fared better, with the overall market just over a half percentage point weaker in early trade.

US futures also pointed to losses above 1.5 per cent on Wall Street this afternoon on the main indices.

UK shares were sharply lower, with London’s blue-chip bourse dropped 1.8 per cent and the mid-cap index dipped 1.1 per cent by 0851 GMT, ahead of manufacturing data.

“Following the worst year in a decade for global equities, it’s little surprise to see a tentative start to 2019,” wrote Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com, warning its clients that “investors should be prepared for more volatility ahead”. In terms of sectors, the laggards of 2018 were taking the biggest hits. Miners, autos, banks fell and investors dumped the cyclical parts of the market most exposed to a slowing global economy.

“Weak oil prices were also to blame for stock market jitters, particularly in the UK,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. The European oil and gas sector was down 1.6 per cent while oil markets slid by around 1 per cent pulled down by surging output in the United States and Russia and concerns about weak demand.

The performance of European markets mirrored the downbeat start to the new year on Asian market. The benchmark gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks, excluding Japan, slumped 1.9 per cent at 4:39pm in Hong Kong as traders returned to work in key regions including Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and Korea. Japan markets are closed and reopen on Friday.

Wednesday’s plunge, which is the worst start to the year in three, has one culprit: China’s factory conditions slumped in December. The Caixin Media and IHS Markit PMI fell to 49.7 from 50.2, its lowest reading since May 2017.

“Asian markets took a deep dive into negative territory following another disappointing China Caixin manufacturing PMI reading,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets, in a note to clients. “China manufacturing PMI is falling at a pace faster than economists’ forecast, suggesting global economic slowdown and trade war is hurting the country’s manufacturing activities.”

That sent several key stock gauges across Asia down on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.8 per cent, its biggest drop in more than two months and the Shanghai-Shenzhen CSI 300 Index dropped 1.4 per cent to its lowest close since March 2016.

Benchmarks in Taiwan and Korea declined at least 1.5 per cent to snap brief, two-day rallies while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.6 per cent.

Earlier Wednesday, Singapore’s economic growth slowed to an annualised 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter and home prices fell for the first time in six quarters. This year “is going to be a challenging year for everybody, not just China but also globally,” Ms Yang said.

Back in Europe, Italy’s market watchdog Consob suspended trading in shares of Banca Carige while the European Central Bank appointed temporary administrators in a bid to save the struggling lender after it failed to raise capital late last year. The Italian banking sector was down 2.3 per cent but no more than the Euro zone sector.

Among big losers, medical equipment maker Gerresheimer was down 4.8 per cent after JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to “underweight”, according to traders. – Reuters/Bloomberg