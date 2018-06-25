Global markets sink on escalating US-China trade war fears

US markets and global stock markets sank on Monday as a trade dispute between the US and other leading economies worsened.

A US government official said the Treasury Department was drafting curbs that would block firms with at least 25 per cent Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology.” Separately, a report by the Wall Street Journal said the US commerce department and National Security Council were proposing “enhanced” export controls to keep such technologies from being shipped to China. The news sent equities sharply lower.

British shares suffered their worst trading day since February as a global sell-off caused by an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China hit global markets on Monday. The FTSE 100 closed down 2.2 per cent, with financials, energy and material stocks weighing on the British blue chip index. “It does seem to us that the time has probably come whereby all things very exposed to global trade flows will begin to underperform perhaps quite sharply,” wrote Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities.

Dublin’s Iesq fell 1.5 per cent, dragged lower by CRH, which has a big exposure to the US market. Shares in the building materials firm fell 3.2 per cent to €30.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones fell 279.69 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 24,301.2 in early evening trading. Technology stocks bore the brunt of the news, with the S&P technology index falling 1.5 per cent, the most among the major S&P 11 sectors.

Policymakers in China moved quickly to temper any potential economic drag from its dispute with the United States. Its central bank said on Sunday it would cut the amount of cash some banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points. The European autos sector, was hit by trade tensions between Washington and Europe, falling 2.7 per cent and set for its seventh straight day of losses after US president Donald Trump said on Friday he aimed to hike tariffs on EU car imports by 20 per cent.

The index of global auto manufacturers fell 1.34 per cent. A senior European Commission official said on Saturday that the European Union would respond to any US move to raise tariffs on cars made in the bloc. Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it would move production of motorcycles shipped to the European Union from the United States to its international facilities and forecast the trading bloc’s retaliatory tariffs would cost the company $90 million to $100 million a year. The growing disputes have led investors to take refuge on safer ground. The US Treasury yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 33 basis points, the lowest level since 2007.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil fell as investors prepared for an extra 1 million barrels per day in output to hit the markets after Opec and its partners agreed to raise production. Brent was last at $74.36, down 1.58 percent on the day. In the currency market, the dollar index fell 0.12 percent, with the euro up 0.26 percent to $1.1685. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.25 percent versus the greenback at 109.69 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3266, down 0.02 percent on the day.

The Turkish lira rose on expectations of a stable government after Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party claimed victory in presidential and parliamentary polls. Bitcoin steadied after hitting seven-month lows over the weekend as the security of cryptocurrency exchange operators came under more scrutiny. - Reuters