European stocks tumble on fears of second wave

Stocks in Europe and Asia tumbled with US equity futures on Thursday as fears of a second wave of the virus and a cautious outlook from the Federal Reserve clouded hopes for a speedy economic recovery.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank, with sectors scooped up in the recent rally such as banks and travel leading declines. S&P 500 contracts extended their losses by as much as 2 per cent the day after Fed chairman Jerome Powell suggested the pandemic could inflict long-lasting damage on the economy, and amid concern over coronavirus infection rates jumping in parts of America.

Treasuries continued higher alongside German bunds on haven demand, while the dollar rebounded from Wednesday’s losses.

“This is the first time we’ve had a little bit of negative newsflow recently” on developments in the coronavirus, Dean Turner, economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “Put that in the context of how far markets have come in the last few weeks, it’s not at all surprising that we get a little bit of profit-taking at this stage.”

Strong rally

Stocks are catching their breath after a strong rally from March lows as investors weigh a rocky road to economic recovery against promised stimulus measures. US virus cases now top 2 million, with fears of a second wave in Texas and Florida. US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said the US “definitely” needs more fiscal stimulus, supporting prospects for another round this summer. European policy makers meet Thursday on whether to boost aid.

Markets are shifting while investors digest the Fed’s decision to leave its policy settings unchanged while pledging to keep buying bonds. Powell said the central bank had a briefing on yield-curve control, amid expectations from some economists that the central bank will follow Australia’s and Japan’s in adopting such a tool.

Elsewhere, Japanese and Australia benchmarks led a broad decline among Asia equity markets. Crude oil declined while gold held onto most of Wednesday’s gain. – Bloomberg