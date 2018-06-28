European stocks struggle for direction as investor jitters continue

European stocks struggled for direction following declines across most Asian markets as investors continued to grapple with America’s strategy toward Chinese trade and investment. The main jitters showed up in emerging-market assets, which had another miserable day.

Miners and technology companies were the biggest losers in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, while energy shares led gainers. Asia’s main equity benchmark fell a fourth day and a gauge of developing-market stocks touched the lowest level in a year. Futures on the S&P 500 pointed to a firmer open in the wake of Wednesday’s drop. Treasuries edged lower and the dollar swung between gains and losses.

West Texas Intermediate crude nudged down and China’s yuan fluctuated after the longest run of declines in years. Britain’s pound weakened.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that President Donald Trump’s decision not to adopt a more stringent approach on trade did not represent a softer stance on China. The comments re-established the White House’s hard line on trade as investors grapple with the implications of the on-again, off-again dust-ups with key partners. In China, the yuan’s fastest fall since its 2015 devaluation is adding a new dimension to already frayed tensions with America.

Elsewhere, India’s rupee slumped to an all-time low as higher energy costs and the emerging-market selloff took its toll. Indonesia’s rupiah fell to the lowest level since October 2015 even as the central bank is expected to raise rates on Friday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased less than 0.05 per cent as of 9.21am London time. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.1 per cent, while Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.4 per cent, the biggest rise in more than three weeks. – Bloomberg