European stocks sink as tech gloom spreads after disappointing results

European shares crumbled on Friday, tracking a decline in US stock futures after tech stocks Alphabet and Amazon missed results expectations, further sapping risk appetite as European earnings also disappointed.

The leading index of euro zone stocks fell 1.5 per cent with Germany’s DAX down 1.7 per cent and France’s CAC 40 down 1.8 per cent.

In Dublin, the Iseq index of leading shares was 1.3 per cent lower in early trading.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was on track for its worst month since August 2015.

Overall the third-quarter earnings season has been marred by rolling sell-offs across global markets and marked by sharp downgrades to earnings estimates.

Disappointing Amazon and Alphabet results reignited investors’ anxieties about the overwhelming dominance of tech stocks - prized for seemingly unstoppable growth - in this market cycle.

Amazon forecast holiday season sales and profit that missed Wall Street targets on Thursday, projecting revenue growth that would be the slowest in years, sending shares of the world’s largest online retailer down 8 per cent in after-hours trade. The company’s third-quarter sales lagged estimates as well.

It forecast that fourth-quarter sales will rise between 10 per cent and 20 per cent, or up to $72.5 billion. That would be Amazon’s lowest quarterly sales growth since at least the start of 2016. In the last four quarters, sales increased between 29 per cent and 43 per cent.

Google parent Alphabet also missed analysts’ quarterly revenue estimates for the first time in at least two years.

Overall revenue rose 21 per cent to $33.74 billion, missing analysts’ estimate by about $310 million. Google ad sales contributed 86 per cent of revenue, but growth slowed to 20 per cent from nearly 24 per cent last quarter.

Other tech companies to report third quarter results this week included Twitter and Netflix.

