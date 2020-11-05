European stocks near two-week high as US election comes down to wire

European stocks hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a handful of strong earnings reports, more stimulus for Britain’s economy, and a surge in Wall Street stocks as the US presidential election race came down to the wire.

Democrat challenger Joe Biden is predicted a US election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin but his party is falling short of expectations in Congressional elections, with the Senate looking increasingly likely to stay in Republican hands, making it hard to implement stimulus.

But financial markets were braced for days or even weeks of uncertainty as Mr Trump has opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts in several states by pursuing lawsuits and a recount.

Investors were optimistic that a potential gridlock in Washington could reduce the chance of major policy changes, although concerns remained about the risk of a contested presidential election.

In its fifth day of gains, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.0 per cent to hit its highest level since Octobr 20th, with technology stocks once again leading the way. UK’s FTSE gained 0.6 per cent after the Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected £150 billion.

US stock index futures jumped on Thursday. At 3.06am ET, Dow e-minis were up 280 points, or 1.01 per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 42.25 points, or 1.23 per cen, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 221.75 points, or 1.89 per cent.

The dollar held near a one-week low against its rivals on Thursday as investors unwound some of their safe-haven demand for the greenback as the US presidential election entered its final stretch.

“The dollar will probably be caught between a haven bid on the uncertainty of the disputed election and a lack of interest in shorting the currency on the prospects of a potential Biden win,” said John Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 93.23, down 0.2 per cent in early London trading.

Some of the biggest gains were seen in currencies which had borne the brunt of Trump’s protectionist policies in recent years, with the Chinese yuan briefly rising to more than a two-year high versus the greenback.

The euro bought $1.1760 on Thursday, up 0.3 per cent from the previous session as some investors bet on a Biden victory.

“The euro was flying around in the last couple of days, to and fro, but in the end it does seem like the euro tends to be stronger under a Biden scenario,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

The British pound broke above $1.30 after the central bank ramped up its bond purchase plan.

Broader currency market volatility gauges declined with a widely-watched index falling to more than three-month lows . – Reuters