European stocks lower as finance chiefs fail to agree stimulus

US equity futures rose and European stocks fell as investors weighed Tuesday’s late reversal on Wall Street and the latest data surrounding the coronavirus and its economic toll. The dollar trimmed a gain and Treasuries slipped.

Contracts on the three main American stock indexes swung between modest losses and gains before turning higher as air carriers including Delta Air Lines rose in the premarket. Overnight, the White House was said to be developing plans to get the US economy back in action.

Most of the 19 sector groups on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index dragged the gauge down after euro-area finance chiefs failed to agree on a $540 billion economic package to respond to the pandemic.

Italian bonds took a hit and the euro headed for its seventh drop in eight days against the dollar as the officials struggled to reconcile visions for how to recover from the virus. Core debt in the region gained. France’s first-quarter output shrank the most since World War II, the latest indicator of the severity of the shock to the world’s biggest trading region.

In Dublin, the benchmark Iseq all-share index was 0.23 per cent off by lunchtime.

Risks

While the S&P 500 briefly reached a more-than 20 per cent gain from its March low this week, investors remain reluctant to take big risks while forecasts are for the virus to grow rapidly in some of the biggest economies --the US, Japan, Germany, France and the UK. They’re also concerned that fiscal stimulus measures will be too late or not enough to counter the effects of the pandemic as efforts to formulate a European response drag on. – Bloomberg