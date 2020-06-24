European stocks drop as investors remain wary of Covid-19 resurgence

European stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by defensive sectors, as investors remained cautious about a surge in the number of global coronavirus cases. The pan-European Stoxx 600, which had closed at a near two-week high in the previous session, slid 0.5 per cent, with food and beverage, telecoms, and healthcare stocks falling between 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent.

Many US states have reported record daily increases in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks. A media report that European Union countries are prepared to bar entry to Americans also raised worries of further restrictions that could derail an economic recovery. The top decliner on Stoxx 600 was Sweden’s Evolution Gaming Group AB, which fell 7.4 per cent after it offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns.

NetEnt’s shares jumped 30 per cent. German real estate company Leg Immobilien fell 3.2 per cent after plans to launch a capital increase through stock and debt offering.

Asian shares, meanwhile, cleared a four-month high on Wednesday as investors remained stubbornly upbeat on the outlook for a re-opening of the global economy even as cases of the coronavirus looked to be accelerating to new peaks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5 per cent to reach its highest since pandemic lockdowns first cratered markets in early March. South Korea led with a rise of 1.6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was held flat by a firm yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Tuesday 0.5 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.7 per cent.

News on the coronavirus was hardly encouraging with several US states seeing record infections and the death toll in Latin America passing 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

The European Union is even prepared to bar US travellers because of the surge of cases in the country, putting it in the same category as Brazil and Russia, the New York Times reported. Yet the market assumes there is a very high bar to shutting down economies again, so the impact on business activity will not be too great.

The dogged optimism about the global economy was supported by upbeat surveys of manufacturing from Europe, with France a stand-out as lockdown loosening there led to a modest return to growth. That followed solid June readings from much of Asia, though Japan did disappoint. “One surprise in the recent data has been the resiliency of activity data in emerging Asia even as the global economy slowed sharply and global demand remains below pre-pandemic levels,” said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

“This outcome largely appears to be due to the tech sector outperforming non-tech, most likely reflecting in part a temporary work-from-home boost to demand.”

The better European data combined with the positive risk mood to keep the US dollar under pressure. Against a basket of major currencies it slipped back to 96.578 from a top of 97.719 at the start of the week. The euro edged up to $1.1320, having been as low as $1.1167 on Monday, while the dollar eased to 106.50 yen after touching a six-week low of 106.06 at one stage. “The dollar and risk sentiment are likely to remain broadly negatively correlated, barring the U.S. displaying clear and enduring leadership in the global economic recovery, something hard to square with the grim US news on Covid,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB. - Reuters