European stocks advance as Wall Street halts slide

European stocks extended gains on Wednesday, while US stocks halted a two-day slide as investors digested the latest round of corporate earnings. Oil surged higher after the US escalated tensions with Iran.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 1.6 per cent in the wake of Tuesday’s slump. In Dublin, the Iseq traded 2.4 per cent higher at 14.50pm, as bank stocks and index heavyweight CRH climbed.

In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.9 per cent, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 was up 1.1 per cent. The German Dax advanced 1.3 per cent, while the French Cac 40 was up 1.1 per cent.

Treasuries edged lower along with the dollar and European bonds. Euro zone policy makers plan to hold a call on Wednesday evening where they may discuss whether to accept junk-rated debt as collateral from lenders, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Investors are continuing efforts to assess the hit to the global economy from the pandemic, with the oil market chaos suggesting it will be deeper or longer than anticipated by those who drove the S&P 500 up 28 per cent from its March lows.

Corporate earnings

Meanwhile, corporate earnings have been mixed. Chipotle Mexican Grill withdrew its guidance, while Netflix said it added nearly twice as many subscribers as predicted in the first quarter and Kimberly-Clark rallied after reporting strong toilet-paper sales.

Roche Holding said it still expects a small profit gain this year as demand for its best-selling medicines holds up and the drugmaker works on developing tests for Covid-19.

“There’s no way you can predict earnings right now,” Michael Cuggino, portfolio manager at Pacific Heights Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV.

“It’s virtually impossible until we have more visibility with respect to how to world comes out of the coronavirus on the other side.”

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose as better-than-expected retail sales data triggered the unwinding of some short positions.

Stocks slipped in Japan but climbed in other major Asian markets. Gold rebounded to $1,700 an ounce. – Bloomberg