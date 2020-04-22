European stocks advance after mixed corporate earnings

European stocks made gains on Wednesday while US equity futures advanced as investors weathered continued volatility in energy markets and reacted to earnings reports that weren’t uniformly negative.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose in the wake of Tuesday’s slump, with all 19 sectors in the green, including energy shares.

In Dublin, the Iseq traded 2.3 per cent higher at 12.30pm, as bank stocks and index heavyweight CRH climbed. In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.5 per cent, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 was up 0.6 per cent. The German Dax advanced 0.9 per cent, while the French Cac 40 was up 0.4 per cent.

Brent crude oil pared most of a tumble that reached 17 per cent earlier, while West Texas oil also erased much of its slide, and gold jumped.

S&P 500 Index contracts climbed after the gauge closed down more than 3 per cent a day earlier, when investors shrugged off progress of a fresh relief package to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus.

Treasuries edged lower along with the dollar and European bonds. That region’s policy makers plan to hold a call on Wednesday evening where they may discuss whether to accept junk-rated debt as collateral from lenders, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Investors are continuing efforts to assess the hit to the global economy from the pandemic, with the oil market chaos suggesting it will be deeper or longer than anticipated by those who drove the S&P 500 up 28 per cent from its March lows.

Corporate earnings

Meanwhile, corporate earnings have been mixed. Chipotle Mexican Grill withdrew its guidance, while Netflix said it added nearly twice as many subscribers as predicted in the first quarter.

Roche Holding said it still expects a small profit gain this year as demand for its best-selling medicines holds up and the drugmaker works on developing tests for Covid-19.

“There’s no way you can predict earnings right now,” Michael Cuggino, portfolio manager at Pacific Heights Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV.

“It’s virtually impossible until we have more visibility with respect to how to world comes out of the coronavirus on the other side.”

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose as better-than-expected retail sales data triggered the unwinding of some short positions.

Stocks slipped in Japan but climbed in other major Asian markets. Gold rebounded to $1,700 an ounce. – Bloomberg