European shares tepid at the end of strong quarter

European shares were largely flat on Tuesday as investors booked some profits following a strong quarterly rebound, while improving China factory data and hopes of more US stimulus buoyed sentiment in Asia.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index looked set to post its biggest quarterly gain since March 2015 with a 12.5 per cent rise, as unprecedented economic stimulus, hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine and relatively fewer coronavirus cases in Europe powered a rebound from March lows.

Still, the index is down 13.5 per cent for the year.

The trade-sensitive German DAX rose 0.2 per cent after data showed China’s factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in June as the government lifted lockdowns and stepped up investment.

Chipmakers STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, ASM International rose between 1.4 per cent and 2.8 per cent after an upbeat revenue forecast from US firm Micron Technology.

The broader Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1 per cent by 0720 GMT, although oil and gas, banking and automakers index were a drag.

Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.0 per cent after saying it would write down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion after lowering its long-term outlook on oil and gas prices. – Reuters