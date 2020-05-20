European shares rise as US futures jump

European shares tipped into positive territory while US stock index futures climbed on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a looming coronavirus-fuelled recession amid signs of more central bank and government stimulus for ailing sectors.

The Iseq was trading 0.75 per cent lower in Dublin at lunchtime, while French, Spanish and Italian shares were also in the red. London and Frankfurt stocks, however, made gains.

Asian stocks struggled to extend the week’s rally on Wednesday, and gold and bonds firmed, as a sceptical press report dented some hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine and concerns about the global recovery from the pandemic returned.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar retreated from a two-month high struck on Tuesday and safe-haven demand drove US Treasury yields back under 0.7 per cent.

The drift follows a downbeat end to Tuesday trade on Wall Street after a report from medical news website STAT cast doubt over encouraging early results from a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial.

The report said the results, which had rallied global stocks this week, lacked detail.

“This is probably more a stabilisation than anything else, because markets have rallied hard on opening up and the potential for a V-shaped recovery,” said Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Australia’s Tribeca Investment Partners.

“The market is a little bit directionless,” she said, with investors waiting to take their next cues from company outlook commentaries and confidence surveys.

Two thirds of 223 fund managers surveyed by Bank of America reckon recent gains are a bear-market rally.

Economic plans

Around Asia, the Chinese yuan and stocks in Hong Kong and China idled just under flat as investors wait to hear the government’s economic plans, due to be announced during the annual gathering of parliament beginning on Friday.

Australian shares ground higher and Japan’s Nikkei rose 1 per cent, helped by a softer yen and anticipation that declining infection rates will make a case for swift economic re-opening.

Oil was steady and benchmark 10-year yields on US Treasuries dipped 1.5 basis points to 0.6948 per cent. Yields fall when prices rise.

Gold rose slightly to $1,745.84 per ounce.

Doubts about the outlook held back commodity prices from further gains, as more bad news poured forth.

Japanese business confidence slumped to a decade low as the economy entered recession while Australian retail sales suffered their steepest ever dive in April. British jobless claims are at their highest in 20 years.

And the US economy won’t recover its lost ground until sometime after next year, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures rose about 1 per cent a barrel to $34.93 and US crude rose 0.7 per cent to $32.17.

“While countries have started to relax restrictions on economic and social activities, economies will not return to where things were before the outbreak,” said strategist at Singapore’s DBS bank in a note.

“Geopolitical tensions, especially between the US and China, have also returned and are likely to intensify into the US elections in November.”

In currency markets the euro remained supported in the afterglow of a Franco-German proposal for a common relief fund - a possible way through tensions between European Union members. – Reuters