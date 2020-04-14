European shares rise as China trade data brings relief

European shares rose on Tuesday after a strong rally last week, as better-than-expected trade data from China added to relief from early signs that sweeping lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic were working.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.1 per cent at 0703 GMT, after a strong finish last week that was powered by another aggressive round of stimulus and tentative signs of the virus peaking in some hot spots.

The focus this week will turn to US corporate earnings, with investors bracing for a rough season as the health crisis crushed business activity and sparked mass furloughs.

In Europe, first-quarter earnings for Stoxx 600 firms are expected to decline 15.7 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lifting sentiment on Tuesday, data showed a decline in China’s exports and imports slowed in March after plunging in the previous two months, but analysts warned a sure-footed recovery was months away.

Spanish shares gained 1.5 per cent as some businesses re-opened, although shops, bars and public spaces were set to stay closed until at least April 26th.

Swedish rare disease drugmaker Sobi jumped 7.6 per cent to the top of the Stoxx 600 after reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings as the pandemic spurred higher demand for some of its pharmaceuticals.

Asian equities extended gains on Tuesday after China’s trade data came in better than expected and as some nations tried to restart their economy by partly lifting restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts said some of the tail risks that had threatened a much deeper and prolonged downturn were starting to dissipate thanks to a slowdown in new coronavirus cases in major economies and a raft of monetary and fiscal stimulus globally.

Market sentiment was boosted by data showing China’s exports in March fell only 6.6 per cent from the year-ago period, smaller than the expected 14 per cent plunge. Imports eased a modest 0.9 per cent compared with expectations for a 9.5 per cent drop.

“Looking ahead, production constraints should no longer be an issue as economic life in China returns,” Oxford Economics said in a note, but added that exports were expected to fall more substantially due to weak global demand.

Chinese shares strengthened on Tuesday with the blue-chip index up 1.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 1.7 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei gained 2.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.9 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 1.3 per cent to the highest in a month, up 20 per cent from a four-year low struck on March 19th.

In the United States, which has recorded the highest number of casualties from the virus in the world, President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the US economy.

However, some state governors have signalled the decision on when to restart businesses lay with them.

Wall Street indexes ended mixed on Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 falling while a 6.2 per cent gain in Amazon shares helped the Nasdaq end higher.

In a sign of worries about struggling global demand, oil prices barely reacted to a deal to cut output by a record amount of nearly 10% of world supply.

US crude was up just 0.8 per cent at $22.59 a barrel, well under its January peak of $63.27. Brent rose 1 per cent to $32.1 a barrel.

Skittish market sentiment helped gold prices cling to highs not seen in more than seven years at $1,720.1 an ounce.

In currencies, the dollar extended losses on the back of the US Federal Reserve’s massive new lending programme.

The greenback was a shade weaker against the Japanese yen at 107.7. The euro was up 0.3 per cent at $1.0945. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped 0.6 per cent to $0.6420. – Reuters