European shares rise as airlines, Deutsche Bank surge

European shares rose on Monday as airline stocks soared on hopes of state support, while upbeat earnings from Deutsche Bank and others added to optimism from signs many countries will soon ease coronavirus-driven lockdown measures.

Shares of Lufthansa jumped 6.8 per cent after Germany’s transport minister said he was in favour of protecting the airline company, with Air France KLM advancing 4.3 per cent following a €7 billion government aid package.

Euro zone banks surged 4.1 per cent as Deutsche Bank beat first-quarter earnings expectations but warned it might miss its capital requirement target this year as it prepares for a spike in defaults and extends more credit in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The German lender’s shares jumped 10.8 per cent, on course for their biggest percentage gain in a month, while peer Commerzbank rose about 7 per cent.

“One important point is that earnings have actually been coming better than expected,” Sebastien Galy, macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, wrote in a client note.

“What matters is the pace with which the global economy reopens. Europe is on the path of re-opening and companies are sending out plans to restart onsite activity.”

Italy, among the worst-hit countries by the virus, is set to allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4th and permit limited family visits.

Milan-listed shares rose 2.2 per cent after ratings agency S&P Global on Friday affirmed its credit rating on Italy, saying the country’s diversified and wealthy economy and net external creditor position offset a drag from high public leverage.

Volkswagen, the world’s largest carmaker by sales, said it had resumed work at its biggest factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Germany’s DAX also got a boost from drugs and pesticides company Bayer, which gained 3.1 per cent after its first-quarter adjusted core earnings beat market estimates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.5 per cent, following gains in Asian markets after the Bank of Japan pledged to buy unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low.

The benchmark index has recovered about 25 per cent from mid-March lows as policymakers inject trillions of dollars into the global economy that has ground to a halt due to the health crisis. Investors are pinning hopes on further stimulus actions from the European Central Bank after its Thursday meet.

Shares in Adidas gave up early losses to trade 2.5 per cent higher after its upbeat views on e-commerce sales and China markets. The company reported a 93 per cent plunge in first-quarter profit and warned of a deeper hit to second-quarter revenue.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to record a 24.6 per cent drop in first-quarter earnings, with consumer cyclical companies expected to take the biggest hit, according to Refinitiv data.

Oil

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on on concerns about scarce storage capacity and global economic doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic.

US oil futures led losses, falling by more than $2 a barrel on fears that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, could reach full capacity soon.

US West Texas Intermediate June futures fell 14.3 per cent to $14.52 a barrel. Brent crude was down 4.2 per cent at $20.54 a barrel. The June Brent contract expires on Thursday.

Oil futures marked their third straight week of losses last week - and have fallen for eight of the past nine - with Brent ending down 24 per cent and WTI off around 7 per cent. – Reuters