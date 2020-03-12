European shares plunge record 10.5% as ECB and Trump disappoint

European shares succumbed to their biggest-ever slump and Dublin’s Iseq plunged the most since the Brexit referendum as investors baulked at US and European attempts to deal with the impact of the rapid spread of Covid-19.

US president Donald Trump’s move on Wednesday evening to suspend travel from Europe, aside from Ireland and Britain, rattled global markets from the outset of trading on Thursday.

The European Central Bank’s failure to lower rates – even though it has limited room for manoeuvre – also rattled investors.

“Ultimately, the measures announced today disappointed market participants,” said Cian Pierce, a money market trader with Bank of Ireland. “[T]he market truly expected the ECB to throw everything they had in attempt to soften the blow Covid-19 would have on economic activity in Europe.”

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index plummeted as much as 10.5 per cent, the most on record, while Ireland’s Iseq declined by up to 9.6 per cent as investors also weighed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement of plans to close schools, colleges and cultural facilities to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Irish shares have spiralled 29 per cent lower in less than three weeks, wiping up to €34.6 billion off the value of Dublin-listed stocks.

US circuit breaker

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped 7 per cent on opening on Thursday, triggering a marketwide trading curb designed to smooth extreme market volatility on Wall Street for the second time in a week. The ‘circuit breaker’ halted trading for 15 minutes.

The drop left the S&P 500 on track to enter a bear market, having dropped a fifth from its February record high as global stocks convulse through their heaviest selling since the financial crisis more than a decade ago on fears of economic dislocation following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This week’s intense sell-off suggests investors are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario, including a global recession, the lockdown of major urban centres and a severe credit crunch, Nomura quant strategist Masanari Takada said.

“The market has been jolted to the point of breaking,” he added.

Back in Dublin, shares in ferry operator Irish Continental Group were down 8.7 per cent at 2.40 pm, while Dalata Hotels Group plunged 11.6 per cent.

Building materials giant CRH slid 9.2 per cent, amid growing fears of a global recession. Banking stocks were also among the main decliners.

Bond sale

Meanwhile, the Government sold €1 billion of bonds that are due to mature in 2029 in a scheduled auction on Thursday morning. The debt was priced to carry a market interest rate - or yield - of minus 0.156 per cent.

The negative interest rate reflects an expectation that central banks, including the European Central Bank, which is currently holding a scheduled governing council meeting, will have to take drastic action as the coronavirus continues to spread. – Additional reporting: Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020, Bloomberg