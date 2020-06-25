European shares open lower as coronavirus surge knocks recovery hopes

Irish and European shares opened lower on Thursday as surging US coronavirus cases and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections knocked confidence in a recovery.

The Iseq All-Share index was more than 1.2 per cent lower shortly after 8am while the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down by 0.4 per cent.

Declines in media and travel shares led the Stoxx Europe 600 sharply lower at the open. Deutsche Lufthansa jumped 21 per cent after its biggest stockholder said he’d vote in favor of a €9 billion government bailout. Stocks declined in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul, while China and Hong Kong were shut for holidays.

Contracts on the three major American gauges all fell after the indexes each sank more than 2 per cent yesterday. The dollar headed for a second day of gains versus a basket of its peers. West Texas crude oil fell below $38 a barrel, while gold continued its push toward $1,800 an ounce.

Havens

The pullback from equities and flight to havens reflects investor worries that lockdowns may be reimposed and economies re-opened more slowly. New infections set daily records in Texas, Florida and California. Health leaders called on the U.K. to prepare for a possible second wave, while Australia recorded its largest spike in cases since April.

“The market really got the shivers over the prospect of a big increase in Covid and maybe starting to see places that were opening up have to close up, pressing the economy and lowering the prospects for the stock market,” Margie Patel, portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’ve had such a great run from the end of March it’s only inevitable that we should get at least a little step back on the way to higher prices over the course of the year.” – Bloomberg