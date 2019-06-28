European shares notch best first-half gain in two decades

A surge in German shares helped European equities mark their best first-half performance in over two decades on Friday, with investors awaiting the outcome of US-China trade talks to see if the rally can continue.

Dublin

The Dublin market closed the month-end in positive territory, ending up 0.74 per cent to 6152.63.

Banks were weaker on the back of a note from Davy to investors highlighting the fact that the outlook for European interest rates would impact on profitability. Bank of Ireland was down 1.8 per cent to €4.59 with AIB falling 0.8 per cent to €3.59.

C&C rose 1.6 per cent to €3. 91 with good momentum behind the stock while Flutter recovered from its weak run to close nearly 4 per cent higher at €66.14.

Other movers included Ryanair, up 2 per cent to €10.11 as rival Easyjet also gained.

London

A report that prime minister front-runner Boris Johnson would slash stamp duty and taxes drove gains in housebuilders and lifted London’s main index on Friday, while Madame Tussauds owner Merlin surged after a buyout offer.

Shares of Persimmon, Barratt, Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley jumped 1.5 per cent to 4.2 per cent and were among the biggest gainers on the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.2 per cent, while the FTSE 250 capitalised on a stronger pound to climb 0.8 per cent.

Luxury brand Burberry gained 4.1 per cent after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock.

Shares of Glencore, which slipped nearly 5 per cent in the previous session after its mine collapsed in Congo, recovered most of those losses and added 4.2 per cent. The miner confirmed the accident would not impact production.

Legoland operator Merlin Entertainments moved 14 per cent higher on the mid-cap index after agreeing to be acquired by the investment vehicle of Lego’s founding family and Blackstone in a 455-pence-a-share deal.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust, whose stock has been hammered recently because of its association with fund manager Neil Woodford, shed 2.6 per cent. Shares had earlier gained 3.5 per cent after the firm laid out plans to cut debt and refresh its board.

Europe

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.7 per cent, with Frankfurt’s trade-sensitive DAX outperforming other major indexes with a 1 per cent rise, aided by top lender Deutsche Bank. The bank’s shares rose 3.3 per cent after it passed an annual health check by the US Federal Reserve.

On investors’ radar is a standoff between Switzerland and the European Commission over a stalled partnership treaty, with the Swiss government triggering measures to counter Brussels’ refusal to extend recognition to Swiss stock markets.

Swiss stock index shrugged off the news to rise 0.4 per cent. Bourses in Paris, Madrid and posted gains of between 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent.

Wall Street

US stocks rose in early trading as shares of big banks gained after clearing the Federal Reserve’s stress test, with investors closely tracking the G20 summit where president Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, could make moves to resolve their trade dispute.

Banks stocks jumped 2 per cent after the Fed on Thursday approved capital plans of 16 banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup, in its final stress test hurdle.

Apple dropped 1 per cent, pressuring the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the blue-chip Dow, after the iPhone maker said Jony Ive, a close creative collaborator with the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs, will leave later this year.

Constellation Brands jumped 4 per cent, the most on the S&P, after the Corona beer maker reported quarterly results above analysts’ estimates.

Additional reporting: Reuters