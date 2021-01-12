European shares flat as investors eye US earnings season

European shares closed little changed on Tuesday as investors adopted caution ahead of US banking giants kicking off the country’s fourth-quarter earnings season later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.05 per cent after a mixed session, while the Iseq overall index in Dublin edged 0.3 per cent to 7,667.98.

DUBLIN

Banking stocks were generally higher, with AIB up 2.8 per cent at €1.67 and Bank of Ireland advancing 0.7 per cent to €3.41, as sector followers mulled an upbeat broker report from Deutsche Bank on the sector, which highlighted how Irish banks have been among the most active to book provisions in 2020 for expected Covid-19 bad loan losses.

Still, Permanent TSB lost 3.4 per cent to 79c.

Ryanair advanced 0.9 per cent to €15.64 after its chief executive Michael O’Leary told BBC Radio 4 on Monday he expected a jump in people taking overseas holidays this summer as the rollout of coronavirus vaccines accelerates.

LONDON

UK shares dropped on as worries about increasing cases of Covid-19 and its impact on the economy coupled with a stronger pound overshadowed a set of upbeat earnings forecasts.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.5 per cent, led by pharmaceutical and household stocks, with consumer goods group Unilever the biggest drag on the index.

The pound jumped to a six-week high, weighing on the export-heavy index, as comments from Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey on negative interest rates dampened some expectations of sub-zero rates in Britain.

In a rare bright spot, home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 1.8 per cent to the top of the FTSE 100 after reporting strong trade across its markets.

E-commerce retailer The Hut Group gained 1 per cent after saying it expects its 2021 revenue to be 30-35 per cent higher than 2020, underpinned by the acquisition of Dermstore. com and a surge in demand for its beauty products.

Gambling software maker Playtech jumped 4.3 per cent after saying it expected its 2020 performance to be ahead of expectations, driven by its financial trading arm, and casino, poker, bingo and betting businesses.

Of Irish interest, Grafton Group shares declined by 0.9 per cent in London even after the DIY retailer and builders merchanting business said that trading in the final two months of the year were ahead of expectations.

EUROPE

European automakers jumped 1.7 per cent to lead gains after Renault, BMW and VW reported 2020 sales.

Their US carmaking rivals also got a boost after General Motors announced its entry into the growing electric delivery vehicle business.

Other cyclicals such as banks, travel and leisure and oil and gas extended last week’s rally on hopes that a larger US stimulus under the incoming Biden administration will spur faster economic recovery.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained close to 2 per cent as crude prices hit an 11-month high on tighter supply and expectations for a drop in US inventories.

Maersk rose 3.4 per cent after brokerage Berenberg upgraded the Danish shipping company’s shares to “buy”, saying earnings momentum driven by freight prices could see it run higher.

NEW YORK

Wall Street’s main indexes were ahead in early afternoon trading. General Motors added 6.4 per cent to hit highest in a decade after chief executive Mary Barra outlined plans for its first BrightDrop electric commercial vans to be delivered to FedEx by year-end.

High-flying shares of Tesla also rose as a regulatory filing showed the electric-car maker moved a step closer to its launch in India later this year by registering a company in the country.

Interest rates-sensitive banks climbed as benchmark US Treasury yields reached their highest levels since March.

Hopes of a big boost to public spending and speedy roll-out of vaccines under a Democratic-led US Congress have pushed Wall Street to record highs, with growth-linked financial, industrial and energy stocks lifting the market higher.

-Additional reporting, Reuters