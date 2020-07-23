European shares flat as falling consumer confidence dents optimism

European shares ended flat on Thursday, after a jump in US weekly jobless claims and falling euro zone consumer confidence put a dampener on economic recovery hopes, erasing earlier gains made on strong regional earnings reports.

Dublin

The Iseq All-Share index gained 0.12 per cent on the day, broadly in line with its European peers.

Standout movers were those which stood to gain from the Government’s July stimulus package, a plan worth €7 billion designed to reboot economic activity in the State.

Housebuilders rose after the package extended the help-to-buy scheme by entitling homebuyers using the programme to tax relief of up to €30,000, an increase of €10,000. Cairn Homes improved 4.91 per cent to €0.92 while Glenveagh Properties gained 3.32 per cent to close at €0.75. Hibernia Reit was somewhat of an outlier among property names after it fell 3.1 per cent to €1.12.

Dalata, the State’s largest hotel group, gained 2.23 per cent to finish the day at €2.75 after the Government confirmed a “staycation subsidy” to allow people who spend €625 to claim back an income tax credit worth €125.

Banks were weaker on the day, giving up gains after strong performances earlier in the week on agreement in Brussels on the EU stimulus plans. AIB slipped 2.24 per cent to €1.22 while Bank of Ireland declined 0.22 per cent to €1.83.

Food stocks were generally stronger with Glanbia leading the pack. Shares in the company rose 2.58 per cent to €10.73 while Kerry Group shares climbed 0.65 per cent to €108.20. London-listed but Dublin-headquartered Greencore fell 2.87 per cent to £1.11.

London

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.1 per cent, kept above negative territory by a 7.9 per cent jump in Anglo-Dutch consumer behemoth Unilever after its second-quarter sales fell much less than expected.

Software maker Sage Group and miner Polymetal International were among the best performing blue-chip stocks after they both posted stronger earnings.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.1 per cent, boosted by security contractor G4S after it reported a higher-than-expected first-half operating profit. Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk topped the midcap index after marking strong production over the first half.

Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gave up gains of as much as 0.8 per cent, with the travel and leisure sector – worst hit by pandemic containment measures – falling 1.1 per cent. The index has lost more than 36 per cent this year with a recovery from March lows plateauing.

Losses in the main index were capped by a 2.1 per cent surge in automakers after Germany’s Daimler forecast a rise in operating profit at its Mercedes-Benz cars and vans division in 2020 as sales rebound.

Shares in Nestlé and Danone rose about 1.5 per cent each.

Publicis Groupe, the world’s third-biggest advertising company, surged 8 per cent after it beat market expectations for quarterly underlying sales.

New York

US stocks fell on Thursday following four straight days of gains for the S&P500 as investors held out for a new coronavirus relief package.

Microsoft was 1.9 per cent weaker, weighing the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as its flagship cloud computing business Azure reported quarterly sales growth of less than 50 per cent for the first time.

Tesla edged higher after posting a fourth consecutive quarterly profit, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmaker’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index .

Twitter jumped 5.4 per cent as it reported record yearly growth in daily users even as its ad sales sank.

Home builder PulteGroup jumped 9.2 per cent after posting a higher quarterly profit.

Shares of American Airlines and Southwest Airlines slipped after the carriers said they were rethinking the number of flights they had planned to add to their schedules for August and September. – Additional reporting: Reuters