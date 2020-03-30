European shares dip as virus fears intensify

European shares fell for the second straight session on Monday, as fears about the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic intensified with several nations extending near-total lockdowns to curtail the spread of the flu-like disease.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 2.25 per cent by 9am while the benchmark Iseq all-share index had declined by 2.96 per cent.

Among the early losers on the Iseq were the banks after AIB and Bank of Ireland suspended their shareholder dividends in line with guidance from the European Central Bank. Bank of Ireland shed 10.05 per cent while AIB slipped 9.13 per cent.

On the broader European market, the banking sector tumbled another 2.5 per cent, bringing its monthly losses to more than 28 per cent, with UniCredit, ING and ABN Amro among the first set of lenders to comply with the ECB’s appeal to freeze dividends in a bid to shore up credit.

Business impact

In fresh signs of the business impact from the outbreak, Swiss engineering group ABB fell 5.7 per cent after issuing a profit warning and saying all of its businesses would suffer in the first quarter.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.8 per cent in early trading, after posting its first weekly gain in seven weeks.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell more than 2.5 per cent as oil prices tumbled on fears about the economic hit from the pandemic as well as a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

A senior medical officer said the lockdown in Britain could last months and only be gradually lifted, raising fears of a deep slump in the economy. Engineering company Rolls-Royce dropped 8.4 per cent to the bottom of FTSE 100, while low-cost airline easyJet fell 2.6 per cent after saying it had grounded its entire fleet and furloughed cabin crew employees for two months under a government job retention scheme. – Reuters