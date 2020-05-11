European, Asian shares push higher as more countries ease lockdowns

European stocks rose on Monday, with UK markets posting sharp gains after the government outlined plans to gradually ease the lockdown, while shares in Germany’s Wirecard jumped after it revamped its management board.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.5 per cent upon opening, adding to slim gains made so far in May. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.8 per cent after prime minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the lockdown would not end yet but encouraged some people to return to work. France is also set to cautiously lift coronavirus-induced restrictions. However, Germany saw a spike in cases just days after its leaders eased the lockdown. Germany’s Dax still rose as payments company Wirecard jumped 10.8 per cent after announcing a reshuffle of its management board amid allegations including accounting irregularities and disclosure violations, which it denied.

Italian shares gained 1.2 per cent in relief that Moody’s spared the country of a rating downgrade on Friday, but DBRS Morningstar cut Italy’s trend to “negative” from “stable”, citing uncertainty over the economic repercussions stemming from the outbreak.

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.

South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerated in Germany. Yet millions of French people are set to cautiously emerge from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns on Monday, as countries across Europe ease restrictions.

Investors seemed determined to stay optimistic and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei added 1.6 per cent and Chinese blue chips 0.7 per cent.

Wall Street had rallied on Friday after the April payrolls report proved dire but not quite as awful as analysts’ worst fears. “Just getting the worst jobs report in history out, is at the margins helpful for risky assets,” said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX at Deutsche Bank. “Since late March there has been an extraordinary divergence between the real economy and financial risk, with the latter helped by unprecedented policy accommodation,” he added. “Markets know the real economy data is awful. We are less sure of how long markets aided by policy, can defy the real economy, if the growth improvement is slow.”

The bond market certainly seems to think any recovery will be slow with two-year yields hitting record lows at 0.105 per cent and Fed fund futures turning negative for the first time ever.

The rally in prices has come even as the US Treasury plans to borrow trillions of dollars in the next few months to plug a gaping budget deficit. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to give a key note speech on Wednesday and analysts suspect he will rule out taking rates negative, at least for now. - Reuters