European and Irish shares slide, US futures fall 2%

European and Irish stocks fell on Friday, halting their biggest ever three-day rally in a sign investors were focusing once more on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite hopes for further stimulus measures to combat its economic impact.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 2.7 per cent on Friday morning. The benchmark index has recovered almost 17 per cent since hitting its lowest since 2013 on March 16th, but remains more than 26 per cent below last month’s all-time high in a rout that has erased more than $3 trillion from the value of European firms.

In Dublin, the Iseq was down 4.8 per cent with Bank of Ireland down 6.1 per cent, AIB falling almost 8 per cent, and CRH down more than 6 per cent. Ryanair saw its stock slip more than 3.7 per cent by midday. The index rose by nearly 5 per cent on Thursday.

Stock markets have rallied over the past week on the back of trillions of dollars of enacted and pledged economic stimulus by policymakers worldwide, from central banks to governments.

In Europe, where the pandemic is still far from contained, policymakers have suspended state aid rules and limits on public borrowing and approved $40 billion in emergency funds to help airlines, among the hardest hit in the global emergency.

US stock index futures fell over 2 per cent on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow posted their best three-day run since the early 1930s, as the United States faced the prospect of becoming the next global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite a jittery start to the week, all three major indexes have so far jumped between 13.3 per cent and 17.6 per cent, powered by unprecedented policy easing by the US Federal Reserve and hopes of a $2.2 trillion government stimulus aid bill.

The US House of Representatives is expected to debate on the proposal, aimed at flooding the country with cash in a bid to counter the economic impact of the outbreak, later on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now up more than 20 per cent from its intra-day low this week, technically establishing a bull market. But with both the Dow and the S&P 500 still down over 20 per cent from their mid-February record highs, traders said the rebound was unlikely to last without evidence that the virus was being contained.

“Gains in equities this week do not truly reflect market confidence that the coronavirus outbreak has peaked and that the economic turmoil is over,” said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM in Kuala Lumpur. The United States on Thursday surpassed China as the country with the most coronavirus cases, with nearly 85,000 infections and 1,259 deaths, and is expected to become the epicenter of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

A record 3 million surge in US weekly jobless claims offered the first glimpse of the extent of the economic damage from the outbreak, which has forced several companies to shutter stores and announce layoffs. “Big questions are starting to be answered, like how bad is the spread of infections (and) how bad is the economic damage,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com in London. “That is a recovery narrative, not panic, but if recovery is not as swift as hoped, equity markets will suffer another hit.”

. - Reuters