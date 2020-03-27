European and Irish shares on the slide again after three-day surge

European and Irish stocks fell on Friday, halting their biggest ever three-day rally in a sign investors were focusing once more on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite hopes for further stimulus measures to combat its economic impact.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down almost 2 per cent in early deals. The benchmark index has recovered almost 17 per cent since hitting its lowest since 2013 on March 16th, but remains more than 26 per cent below last month’s all-time high in a rout that has erased more than $3 trillion from the value of European firms.

In Dublin, the Iseq was down 3.6 per cent with Bank of Ireland, AIB, CRH and Ryanair all down 3-5 per cent. The index rose by nearly 5 per cent on Thursday.

Stock markets have rallied over the past week on the back of trillions of dollars of enacted and pledged economic stimulus by policymakers worldwide, from central banks to governments.

In Europe, where the pandemic is still far from contained, policymakers have suspended state aid rules and limits on public borrowing and approved $40 billion in emergency funds to help airlines, among the hardest hit in the global emergency.

The losses came after stock markets rallied in Asia and Wall Street overnight. “Rallies don’t last forever, and clearly investors are happy to call time on this one as we head into another uncertain weekend,” said Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda. “We may have had a good run this week, but the weekend can feel like a long time at moments like this, and the numbers we’re getting from the US, which now has more cases than China or Italy, are getting uglier by the day.”

The US is now the country with the most coronavirus cases, surpassing even China, where the flu-like illness first emerged late last year. Policymakers may need to offer more stimulus as the virus slams the brakes on economic activity and increases healthcare spending.

The US House of Representatives is expected to pass a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that will flood the world’s largest economy with money to stem the damage caused by the pandemic. The US Federal Reserve has already slashed rates to zero and launched quantitative easing. The Fed will also take the unprecedented step of offering a direct backstop for corporate loans.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than three million last week as strict measures to contain the virus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, data showed on Thursday. The jobless blowout was announced shortly after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the United States “may well be in recession”, an unusual acknowledgement by a Fed chair that the economy may be contracting even before data confirms it.

Global equity markets took the data in their stride, partly as most central banks have already aggressively eased policy and governments are backing this up with big fiscal spending. “The big picture message is that an expanding Fed balance sheet is correlated with a higher equity market,” said Neil MacKinnon, economist at VTB Capital in London. - Reuters