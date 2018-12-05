European and Asian stocks drop on Wednesday

Asian stocks slid across the board on Wednesday, dragged down by Wall Street’s tumble as sharp declines in long-term US Treasury yields and resurgent trade concerns stoked investor worries about global economic growth.

Spreadbetters expected European stocks to open lower, with Britain’s FTSE losing 0.9 per cent, Germany’s DAX falling 1.2 per cent and France’s CAC retreating 1 per cent.

Global equities have been shaken as a flattening US Treasury yield curve fans worries about a recession, and on growing doubts that Washington and Beijing will be able to clinch a substantive trade deal during a temporary cease-fire agreed at the weekend.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.5 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.5 per cent.

Australian stocks lost 0.8 per cent, pressured by global losses. The mood further soured after data showed Australia’s third-quarter growth fell short of expectations. The Australian dollar was down 0.7 per cent at $0.7288. The Dow retreated 3.1 per cent and the Nasdaq sank 3.8 per cent on Tuesday.

US financial shares, which are particularly sensitive to bond market swings, dropped 4.4 per cent. Following Wall Street’s overnight tumble, S&P e-mini futures nudged up 0.3 per cent in Asian trade on Wednesday. Signals from the Federal Reserve last week that it may be nearing an end to its three-year rate hike cycle has pushed the 10-year US Treasury yield to three-month lows below 3 per cent. – Reuters