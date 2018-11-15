Dominic Raab resignation causes sterling to plummet

The resignation of UK Brexit secretary Dominic Raab negated the gain sterling made on Wednesday, causing the currency to plunge as uncertainty troubled investors.

The pound fell 1.34 per cent against the euro by 10am, just moments before UK work and pensions secretary Esther McVey announced her resignation from the UK cabinet.

A subsequent resignation by Brexit minister Suella Braverman helped the currency fall further, dropping 1.53 per cent by 10:30.

The dollar index rose 0.3 per cent, as investors moved to park money in the midst of a chaotic market.

In a currency briefing to clients, Bank of Ireland said sterling remains “extremely volatile”.

“The fact that Sterling was unable to hang on to gains speaks to the uncertainty surrounding the significant hurdle that exists in the form of UK parliament, as prime minister May faces backlash from tory brexiteers and the DUP, with some reports doing the rounds signalling potential for a vote of no-confidence,” the bank said in a note.

Turmoil

The departures put prime minister Theresa May’s government into turmoil after she secured a Brexit deal that was criticised by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

Sterling slid the most in more than 17 months after Mr Raab said that he couldn’t “in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal.”

Sterling dropped to $1.2768 against the dollar and to 88 pence per euro.

“Brexit worries are sending shock waves through the currency markets,” said Credit Agricole SA head of Group-of-10 currency strategy Valentin Marinov. The pound is lower but “it seems that uncertainty could push it lower still.”

One-month pound option risk-reversals plummeted against both the dollar and euro, with the hurdle of getting the Brexit plan through Parliament still looming large even if May dodges a leadership challenge.

Westminster was braced for further resignations, amid widespread expectations that the prime minister may face a challenge to her position from Conservative MPs submitting letters of no confidence in her leadership.

On Wednesday sterling had risen against the dollar as markets digested the draft Brexit agreement struck between Britain and the EU.

Sterling could now be heading for a sustained downturn, according to Christin Tuxen, head of currency strategy at Danske Bank. “The strong November could turn to cold December for the pound,” said Mr Tuxen. “It’s clearly worrying for the pound as this suggests the passing of the Brexit bill in parliament will be even more challenging for May than recent optimism might have hinted at.”

– Additional reporting: Bloomberg