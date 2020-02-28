Coronavirus: Stocks fall again in worst week since 2008 crisis

Equities have shed a tenth of their value this week in a rout that continued on Friday, with investors rushing into havens on mounting concerns the coronavirus outbreak will stunt the world economy and deal a heavy blow to corporate profits.

European and Asian equities faced a fresh bout of selling on the final trading day of the week. MSCI’s Asia Pacific index dropped 2.5 per cent, while the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 4 per cent and the FTSE 100 dropped by 3.6 per cent. S&P 500 futures suggested Wall Street’s benchmark index would decline 2 per cent.The Iseq was down 1.8 per cent.

“People are running scared,” said Andrew Sullivan, director at Hong Kong brokerage Pearl Bridge Partners.

The MSCI barometer of stocks in developed and emerging markets fell 1.3 per cent on Friday and has tumbled 10 per cent since the end of last week. It marks the worst week for global equities since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008. Travel and leisure stocks in Europe have been particularly fiercely hit, plummeting 19 per cent from last week in the heaviest rout since the terrorist attacks in September 2001.

The Vix index, one of the most closely watched measures of expected volatility in Wall Street stocks, has shot up to 46, rising almost three-fold in the past week as traders look to hedge against further tumult.

Traders have piled into asset classes that are seen as shelters during economic storms. US government debt, considered to be one of the safest holdings, has rallied sharply. The 10-year Treasury note yield has slumped more than a quarter of a percentage point this week, dropping below 1.2 per cent on Friday for the first time.

Dramatic drop

The dramatic drop in yield on US government debt “reflects the sudden tightening of financial conditions,” said Anshul Pradhan, a strategist at Barclays.

Investors have been gripped this week by rising concern that the spread of Covid-19 far beyond Asia – including a worsening outbreak in Italy and indications of the first community transmission in the US – will disrupt the economy. More than 83,000 people have been infected and 2,858 have died.

“The market is rapidly pricing in a very dire scenario comparable to what we’ve seen in China,” said Tai Hui, head Asia market strategist for JP Morgan Asset Management.

Bank of America has predicted global growth will slow in 2020 to below 3 per cent – the weakest pace of the post-crisis era. Goldman Sachs added that US corporate profits would stagnate this year, slashing its previous expectation for earnings growth.

The selling this week has not been contained to equity markets.

Investors have aggressively sold lowly rated US corporate debt – a market that is watched closely by the Federal Reserve as a proxy for investor sentiment and financial conditions. The premium in yield demanded to hold so-called junk bonds has lurched higher to 4.6 percentage points from 3.7 points last Friday.

Oil prices fell further on Friday with Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropping 2.7 per cent to $50.75 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the US marker, dropped 3 per cent to $45.70, its lowest level in more than a year.

Traders in Asia were keen to sell on concerns that the weekend would bring more bad news on the outbreak, Mr Sullivan said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020