Brexit and Boris Johnson – what does it mean for sterling?
Smart Money: How does a plunge affect the economy and consumers?
The sterling exchange rate is vital for Irish exporters, for tourism, for cross-border and online shopping and for the the tens of thousands of people and businesses who operate some parts of their lives in the two currencies.
Since the Brexit referendum sterling has declined steadily, losing around 15 per cent in total against the euro – and is now falling again.
It is down 4 per cent against the euro since mid-April and as fears of a chaotic no-deal exit rise it could drop further.