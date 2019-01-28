AXA investment arm buys 10 Irish care homes for client

AXA Investment Managers’ (AXA IM) real estate arm has acquired a portfolio of 10 purpose built care homes on behalf of an unnamed client, marking the French asset manager’s entry into this sector in the Republic.

The portfolio, consisting of 600 beds that were all built since 2002, will be operated by Mowlam Healthcare, the largest player in the industry in Ireland, AXA IM said in a statement. It did not disclose financial details.

“The Irish care home market is characterised by high occupancy rates and favourable demand/supply dynamics, fuelled by a lack of development activity during and immediately following the global financial crisis, as well as ongoing high barriers to entry,” AXA IM said.

The percentage of the Irish population over 64 years of age is forecast to grow from 13.4 per cent in 2016 to 18.4 per cent by 2030, according to the EU statistics office, Eurostat, which will increase the demand for care home beds.

AXA IM noted that the Irish market is “highly fragmented”, with three-quarters of care beds made up of individual homes operated by single owners.

“This portfolio acquisition allows us to enter what is a fast growing and demographically supported sector,” said Andrew Ovey, head of healthcare at AXA IM Real Estate.

Mr Ovey said that working with Mowlam Healthcare, which is in charge of 1,500 beds across 27 facilities, should “ensure that we are well positioned to benefit from further opportunities which may arise in what is a hugely fragmented and undersupplied market.”