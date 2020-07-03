Asian stocks rose after better-than-expected US jobs report

Asian stocks followed Wall Street modestly higher after a better-than-expected US jobs report overshadowed concerns that new coronavirus hotspots could disrupt the economic recovery.

Japanese shares edged up, with volume about 30 per cent lower than the past month’s average. Chinese equities outperformed, while Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea also saw gains. S&P 500 futures were little changed after the gauge posted a 0.5 per cent advance on Thursday, when the Nasdaq set another record. Treasury futures were steady along with the dollar, with American cash equity and bond markets shut on Friday for a holiday. Gold is on course for a fourth week of gains, sitting just below $1,800 an ounce.

Investors cheered data showing payrolls rose by 4.8 million in June after an upwardly revised 2.7 million gain in the prior month. Still, Florida reported that infections and hospitalisations jumped the most yet, and Houston had a surge in intensive-care patients.

“There’s still a general positive sentiment about how quickly we’re seeing the recovery,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “But we do think you’re going to see the recovery level off, especially if we continue to see higher case numbers on the virus.”

The US labour market made greater progress than expected last month digging out of a deep hole, yet optimism over the rebound was tempered by stubbornly high layoffs and a resurgent coronavirus outbreak across the country. US president Donald Trump still said the report shows the economy is “roaring back.”

Elsewhere, oil came back from its highest level in almost four months. European stocks rallied on Thursday. – Bloomberg