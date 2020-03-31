Asian stocks mixed as US futures swing to a loss

Asian stocks traded mixed and US equity futures swung to a loss as a volatile quarter for global financial markets came to an end.

S&P 500 futures erased gains after hitting their highs Tuesday morning on a stronger-than-anticipated China manufacturing index. Shares fell in Japan and Australia, and advances were pared in South Korea and Hong Kong.

Crude oil jumped, almost reversing a slump in New York on Monday.

“We just don’t know how long the lockdown or stasis of the world economy is going to be,” said Toby Lawson, head of global markets at Societe Generale Securities Australia, told Bloomberg TV. “It would be very premature to say that we’ve seen the bottom.”

Global equities are on track to round out their worst quarter since the last three months of 2008 as investors grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump heeded advice from the government’s top doctors that re-opening the US in two weeks risks greater loss of life and more US states issued stay-at-home orders.

Traders continued to look for bright spots, such as in health-care companies that could produce products that help curb the outbreak. Johnson and Johnson jumped after the company said it would begin a $1 billion-plus effort with the US government to make a vaccine against the virus.

In China, in a sign the world’s second-largest economy is restarting amid a growing threat from slumping external demand, the official purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.0 this month. That’s up from a record low of 35.7 in February and above the 50 mark which signals improving conditions.

Asian stocks are looking unusually calm as the worst quarter since the global financial crisis draws to an end. While investors remain cautious about further volatility, the recent bounce has emboldened them to focus on what to bet on in the days to come.

For William Yuen, investment director at Invesco in Hong Kong, countries that have seen the coronavirus pandemic stabilise and are on the path to resume economic activity are better positioned than those that are still in the process of containing the outbreak. Key events to watch are the spread of virus in Europe and the US, a breakthrough treatment and recovering economies, he said.

His view echoes that of Margaret Yang, a strategist at CMC Markets Singapore Pte., who says China, as the first major economy to weather through the outbreak, has a better chance of beating regional peers in the second quarter.

“Policy makers may shift to address domestic consumption with more fiscal stimulus, even shopping coupons,” she said. “The technology (5G, cloud, gaming) and consumption sectors may outperform.”

The first quarter, which saw the MSCI Asia Pacific Index lose 20 per cent, was brutal for many markets in the region. India and Australia’s equity gauges are set for record quarterly drops, while an index tracking Southeast Asian markets is heading for a 31 per cent slump, its worst quarter since 1998, amid lockdowns and trading halts.

The good news for the region is valuation has been knocked back to as low as 10.6 times estimated earnings for the next year, the least since 2012. – Bloomberg